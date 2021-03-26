Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball wins sixth straight to open season, beats Cactus 18-0

Make it six wins in a row to open the season for the Flagstaff Eagles baseball team.

Flagstaff dominated Cactus in an 18-0 outing on the road in the Valley Friday in a ballgame between the 4A Conference teams. The win marks Flagstaff's fourth game with double-digit runs.

Flagstaff (6-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to take on Grand Canyon Region squad Mingus Union (3-3, 2-2 4A Grand Canyon) Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. in Cottonwood.

Softball

Spartans 14, Cowboys 5

Northland Prep recorded 14 runs for the second straight outing, beating 3A Camp Verde on the road Friday afternoon.

The 2A Spartans took their second win a row after beating 2A Sedona Red Rock 14-1 on Thursday. Northland Prep (2-0, 1-0 2A Central) is scheduled to get its final of three straight road games Tuesday at 2A Valley Lutheran (0-2) at 3:45 p.m.

