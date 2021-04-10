 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball takes 10th win, remains perfect
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball takes 10th win, remains perfect

The perfect start continues for the Flagstaff Eagles baseball team.

The Eagles topped the  Lee Williams Volunteers, 12-7, in Kingman Saturday afternoon, earning their 10th win in as many tries.

The Eagles, ranked fourth in the 4A Conference entering the day, recorded 11 hits against the hosting Volunteers in the meeting of the Grand Canyon Region teams.

The start is the best in manager Mike DoBosh's tenure with the Eagles.

The Eagles scored eight runs in the top of the second and third combined, with the No. 12 Volunteers, who fell to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the region standings, answering with four in the bottom of the third. The Eagles roped off two more in the top of the fourth and coasted to the win.

Flagstaff (10-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) is scheduled to host No. 9 Prescott (6-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Spartans 12, Eagles 2

Northland Prep also continued its perfection Saturday, beating Horizon Honors on the road, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Region.

The 2A Spartans, ranked fourth entering the day, allowed just four hits and recorded 11 hits and were walked once and struck out five times against the 2A's fifth-ranked team.

The Spartans handed the 5-1 Eagles their first loss of the season and held them to single digits on the scoreboard for the first time this season.

Northland Prep is cheduled to host 2A No. 22 Scottsdale Christian (1-6, 0-2 Metro Region) on Monday at 3:45 p.m. at Sinagua Middle School.

