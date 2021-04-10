Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball takes 10th win, remains perfect

The perfect start continues for the Flagstaff Eagles baseball team.

The Eagles topped the Lee Williams Volunteers, 12-7, in Kingman Saturday afternoon, earning their 10th win in as many tries.

The Eagles, ranked fourth in the 4A Conference entering the day, recorded 11 hits against the hosting Volunteers in the meeting of the Grand Canyon Region teams.

The start is the best in manager Mike DoBosh's tenure with the Eagles.

The Eagles scored eight runs in the top of the second and third combined, with the No. 12 Volunteers, who fell to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the region standings, answering with four in the bottom of the third. The Eagles roped off two more in the top of the fourth and coasted to the win.

Flagstaff (10-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) is scheduled to host No. 9 Prescott (6-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Spartans 12, Eagles 2

Northland Prep also continued its perfection Saturday, beating Horizon Honors on the road, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Region.