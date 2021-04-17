Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball suffers 1st loss of year, falls to Deer Valley at home, 8-2

The No. 3 Flagstaff Eagles baseball team fell back down to earth Saturday after soaring to an undefeated 12-0 record to start their season, failing to get the bats going at home against the 28th-ranked Deer Valley Skyhawks, 8-2, in the meeting between the 4A Conference ballclubs.

Junior Teague Van Dyke started the game on the rubber for the Eagles. With senior Sylas Clerry throwing 106 pitches last week against Prescott and senior Justin Hanson getting a day off, Van Dyke got the call to make his second start on the season.

He was in trouble from the first pitch, giving up a leadoff home run to Skyhawks junior Carson Brown. Unfortunately for Van Dyke, the tough outing would continue, pitching 3 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs, walking one and hitting two batters.

Deer Valley (7-5, 5-3 West Valley Region) has won five of its last six games.

The Flagstaff offense didn’t do much to back up their pitchers, finishing with only four hits on the day, with their first coming in the sixth inning.