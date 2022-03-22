LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff baseball puts on hitting clinic in victory over Moon Valley

The Flagstaff Eagles baseball team had its best offensive game of the season so far on Monday, defeating the Moon Valley Rockets, 16-4, in Phoenix.

Flagstaff (2-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) ran ahead, 2-0, in the first inning of the game between the two 4A Conference ballclubs. The Eagles went on to score the first 13 runs before Moon Valley responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the shutout.

Sophomore Silas Richmann led the Eagles with three RBIs, going 1 for 3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly, and Tristen Figueroa, Bodie Maier, Jake Carpenter, Morgen Quotskyuva and Teague Van Dyke each drove in two runs. The Eagles recorded a total of four extra-base hits in the victory that snapped their two-game losing skid.

The Eagles also stole eight bases total on attempts, with Van Dyke tallying two. Flagstaff handed Moon Valley its third straight loss.

Maier struck out seven batters across 5 2/3 of work, allowing just one earned run on six hits, before Drew Smith closed the game on the mound.

Flagstaff will host Cactus on Friday for its first home opener.

Girls tennis

Eagles 9, Chargers 0

Flagstaff earned a dominant victory over McClintock in Tempe on Monday.

The Eagles won each of the six singles matches in straight sets and won each of the doubles matches by at least four games.

Freshman Kaitlynn Barr earned the most lopsided victory, winning her No. 6 singles match, 6-0, 6-0. Junior Jadyn Romero was also close to a clean sweep, dominating at court five, 6-0, 6-1.

The Division II Eagles (5-0, 0-0 Section II) were set to host D-II Deer Valley on Tuesday.

Yeti 9, Spartans 0

Basis Flagstaff defeated city rival Northland Prep Monday at Continental Country Club.

The Yeti did not drop more than two games in any of the singles sets.

Junior Abby Buckley and freshman Niya Crowder won, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 and 5 singles, respectively.

The Yeti (1-0, 1-0 Section VI) will visit Anthem Prep on Thursday. The Spartans (0-1, 0-1 Section VI) were set to visit Page Tuesday.

Boys tennis

Chargers 5, Eagles 4

Flagstaff's undefeated streak ended Monday in a close loss at McClintock in Tempe.

McClintock sophomore Jackson Fischer and Flagstaff sophomore Camden Hagerman played the closest match of the day at No. 1 singles, with Fischer prevailing, 6-4, 5-7, 11-9.

The Eagles and Chargers split the six singles matches, 3-3, but the Chargers took a 2-1 advantage in doubles to secure the victory.

Flagstaff (4-1, 0-0 Section II) was set to host Deer Valley on Tuesday.

Softball

Eagles 8, Knights 4

Flagstaff halted a two-match losing streak Monday, defeating 4A St. Mary's in Phoenix.

The Eagles and Knights tied, 2-2, through four innings, before 4A Flagstaff scored six more in the fifth to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Junior Gracie Schmitz led the way offensively, going 2 for 4 from the plate with a double and two RBIs.

The Eagles (3-2, 0-2 Grand Canyon) will host Greenway on Wednesday. The Demons defeated the Eagles, 2-0, in the 4A state tournament last season in Flagstaff.

Beach Volleyball

Eagles 5, Titans 0

Flagstaff continued its undefeated streak to start the season, winning its fourth consecutive match at Chandler Prep on Monday.

The Eagles boast a 17-3 overall advantage in parings through four team matches.

Flagstaff (4-0, 1-0 Section IV) will host Barry Goldwater on Wednesday.

