Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball improves to 8-0, holds off Mingus rally at home

The 4A Flagstaff baseball team had a close finish Thursday afternoon, but weathered a late rally to remain unbeaten at 8-0.

The Eagles held off 4A Mingus Union, which scored five runs in the top of the sixth and seventh, to win a tight 5-4 game at home at Flagstaff High School.

Flagstaff stays perfect and took its second one-run win on the season as well.

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a four-run second inning, and extended the lead to 6-0 after runs in the fifth and sixth. The Eagles recorded 11 hits in the win and allowed just five.

Flagstaff (8-0, 4-0 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to host Lee Williams Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Panthers 13, Bears 6

After a slow start to the season, the 4A Coconino Panthers softball team woke up this week and won two in a row -- both against Bradshaw Mountain.

The Panthers scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to turn a 6-6 tie into a 13-6 advantage to beat the Bears in Prescott Valley.