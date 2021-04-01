Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball improves to 8-0, holds off Mingus rally at home

The 4A Flagstaff baseball team had a close finish Thursday afternoon, but weathered a late rally to remain unbeaten at 8-0.
The Eagles held off 4A Mingus Union, which scored five runs in the top of the sixth and seventh, to win a tight 5-4 game at home at Flagstaff High School.
Flagstaff stays perfect and took its second one-run win on the season as well.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a four-run second inning, and extended the lead to 6-0 after runs in the fifth and sixth. The Eagles recorded 11 hits in the win and allowed just five.
Flagstaff (8-0, 4-0 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to host Lee Williams Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Panthers 13, Bears 6
After a slow start to the season, the 4A Coconino Panthers softball team woke up this week and won two in a row -- both against Bradshaw Mountain.
The Panthers scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to turn a 6-6 tie into a 13-6 advantage to beat the Bears in Prescott Valley.
Three Panthers had multi-hit days as Rayne Cosnuau went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Izabel Pozar went 3 of 5 with one RBI and Mia Villegas went 3 for 5 with two RBIs as well. As a team the Panthers had 13 hits and allowed nine.
Hannah Thornsley pitched all seven innings for Coconino, allowing nine hits while striking out 12 batters. She also walked just three in the complete-game win.
The Panthers (2-3, 2-1 4A Grand Canyon) are scheduled to face Mingus on the road Tuesday afternoon in Cottonwood.
Marauders 6, Eagles 3
The 4A Flagstaff Eagles softball team fell to Mingus once again this week, this time getting more offense on the board than last time in a 6-3 loss down in Cottonwood.
Flagstaff falls to 4-2 and 2-2 in the 4A Grand Canyon and has now lost two in a row, both against Mingus. The Eagles are scheduled to play at 3A Holbrook Saturday.
Girls tennis
Yeti 8, Spartans 1
In a battle between Division II, Section Two crosstown rivals, the Basis Yeti controlled the Northland Prep Spartans in a dominant day at Forest Highlands.
The Yeti took all six singles flights, winning two by forfeit, and the Spartans were able to get one win in doubles.
The Yeti improve to 3-0 and are scheduled to take on D-II Sedona Red Rock on the road Monday. Northland Prep remains winless at 0-4 and hosts Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.