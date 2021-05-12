Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball falls in quarterfinals of 4A state championship tourney

No. 5-seeded Flagstaff's season came to an end Tuesday as the Eagles fell at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic in the 4A Conference state baseball championship tournament's quarterfinal round, 12-3.
The Eagles took an early lead at the top of the first inning, as senior Sylas Clerry hit a three-run home run. Flagstaff held on to its lead for several more innings, still up 3-2 after the top of the fifth.
The Lancers scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth, though, and tacked on four more in the sixth to blow open the lead. Flagstaff could not make up the nine-run difference at the end.
Salpointe Catholic senior Dawson McHughes pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits and three runs while striking out 11 batters.
Flagstaff, which won the Grand Canyon Region title this year, ended its season with a 19-2 record overall.
Salpointe Catholic will face No. 1 Canyon Del Oro Thursday in the semifinals at HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa.
Beach Volleyball
Duos from both the Coconino and Flagstaff programs will participate in the Division II pairs playoffs beginning Tuesday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.
The AIA announced the brackets on Wednesday, matching No. 4 Coconino seniors Rikenna Curtis and Brooke Parker against Flagstaff juniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez in the first round of the tournament.
Coconino seniors Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham also made the cut for the playoffs. They will take on Mesquite seniors Elli Cano and Annika Wallace in the first round.
Both Flagstaff and Coconino reached the team state playoffs. Flagstaff fell 3-2 to Deer Valley in the first round and Coconino was ousted 3-2 by Valley Christian in the quarterfinals.
Golf
The Northland Prep Spartans finished 13th out of 15 squads at the D-III state championships in Tucson on Monday.
Kendall McCain shot a 161 through two rounds, finishing 29th of 88 participants. Caiden Cardiff (166) placed 40th.