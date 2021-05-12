Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball falls in quarterfinals of 4A state championship tourney

No. 5-seeded Flagstaff's season came to an end Tuesday as the Eagles fell at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic in the 4A Conference state baseball championship tournament's quarterfinal round, 12-3.

The Eagles took an early lead at the top of the first inning, as senior Sylas Clerry hit a three-run home run. Flagstaff held on to its lead for several more innings, still up 3-2 after the top of the fifth.

The Lancers scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth, though, and tacked on four more in the sixth to blow open the lead. Flagstaff could not make up the nine-run difference at the end.

Salpointe Catholic senior Dawson McHughes pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits and three runs while striking out 11 batters.

Flagstaff, which won the Grand Canyon Region title this year, ended its season with a 19-2 record overall.

Salpointe Catholic will face No. 1 Canyon Del Oro Thursday in the semifinals at HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa.

Beach Volleyball

Duos from both the Coconino and Flagstaff programs will participate in the Division II pairs playoffs beginning Tuesday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.