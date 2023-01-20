LOCAL ROUNDUP: Five local players named to fall All-Conference boys soccer teams

Five Flagstaff-area boys soccer players were named to the AIA's fall All-Conference teams.

Northland Prep Academy defender Sean Cifu earned a spot on the first team in his senior season. Northland Prep forward Ian Fergason, goalkeeper Henry Troutman and midfielder Keenan Graber were all named to the All-Conference Second Team. Basis Flagstaff forward Evan Hofstetter also earned a spot on the second team.

The NPA Spartans went 9-4-1 (7-0 North Region) and reached the playoff quarterfinals in the fall season. Basis Flagstaff finished with a record of 4-4 (3-4 North).

Boys basketball

Panthers 56, Marauders 46

No. 18 4A Conference Coconino earned a Grand Canyon Region win over No. 27 Mingus Union Thursday at Coconino High School.

Down 23-19 after halftime, the Panthers scored 22 points in the third quarter while holding the Marauders to just six.

Coconino held on to push its record to 6-5 (3-2 Grand Canyon).

The Panthers will visit crosstown rival Flagstaff Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Coconino girls will also play the Eagles at Flagstaff High School.