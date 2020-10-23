Local Roundup: FHS volleyball drops first match of season, loses to Prescott in 3 sets

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team was downed by hosting Prescott, which handed the Eagles a rare Grand Canyon Region loss.

Let alone it being a sweep, the type of loss is rare for the Eagles.

No. 21 Prescott (6-4, 5-3 4A Grand Canyon) beat No. 5 Flagstaff 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 at home, handing the Eagles their first loss of the year after seven straight wins to open the 2020 season.

Thursday night marked the first time the Eagles were swept since the 2018 state tournament semifinals by then-No. 1 seed Greenway, which eventually won the state title that year. It's the first time since 2017 that the Eagles were swept in a regular-season match.

The Eagles host No. 28 Lee Williams (4-5, 3-4 4A Grand Canyon) in the War Memorial Gymnasium Saturday at 3 p.m.

Northland Prep

The 2A Conference Spartans were scheduled to play the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions Thursday night but the match was canceled, Spartans head coach Corie Murphy said.

It is unclear why the match was nixed. It isn't the first time this year the Spartans have seen matches get canceled, as the Spartans were one of a few teams in the 2A effected by Valley Lutheran's hiatus.

The No. 30 Northland Prep Spartans (1-5, 1-4 2A Central) are next scheduled to face No. 20 Desert Heights Prep (5-6, 2-4 2A Central).

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

