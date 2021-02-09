Local Roundup: FHS girls soccer dominates Marcos de Niza

After getting into a few close calls to open the season, the Flagstaff girls soccer team has caught good groove.

The Eagles routed Marcos de Niza Tuesday at home,11-0, netting their second win in a row -- both shutouts by a wide margin.

Flagstaff improves to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon.

Kristen Wedntland and Audrey Hutton both netted hat tricks, Morgan Caslin added two more goals while Hailey Schlenker and Kate Bouck also scored. The Eagles defense kept Marcos from getting anything with zero shots on goal.

Flagstaff is scheduled to travel to Seton Catholic on Thursday.

Boys soccer

Eagles 7, Padres 0

Make it two in a row for the Flagstaff boys soccer team after a dominating win over Marcos de Niza on the road.

Flagstaff improves to 4-1 overall and is scheduled to host Seton Catholic on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Spartans 67, Falcons 58

A day after finally getting into the win column for the first time this season, the 2A Northland Prep Spartans decided to do it again.