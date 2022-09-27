LOCAL ROUNDUP: FHS cross country takes 2nd, 3rd in Gilbert

The Flagstaff Eagles boys and girls cross country teams took second and third, respectively, at the Western Equinox XC Festival at Freestone Park in Gilbert on Saturday.

The boys finished second in the big-school varsity race with a total score of 76. Division I power Highland won the meet with a low score of 20.

Flagstaff's top three 5K runners each placed in the top 16. Spencer Lott (16:22.8) took 10th, Dash McQuivey (16:27.0) finished 11th and Cole Troxler (16:34.7) rounded out the group in 16th.

The girls won bronze with 107 points, as Highland also was first as a team in the girls race with 24 points.

Taylor Biggambler (18:56.5) led the way for the Eagles, finishing eighth overall. Makennah Mitchell (19:51.2) crossed the finish line in 12th and Olivia Baker (20:46.9) rounded out Flagstaff's top three with a 27th-place result.

The Eagles are scheduled to compete in the Desert Twilight XC Festival in Mesa on Friday.

Volleyball

Spartans 3, Falcons 0

Northland Prep Academy won its sixth consecutive match with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-9 sweep at North Pointe Prep in Phoenix on Monday.

Senior Bella Moseng had a team-high 12 kills to lead the way for the Spartans (7-5, 5-0 Central), who continued their unbeaten start to region play. Northland Prep showed another strong serving night, collecting 19 service aces total. Miranda Greene led the way behind the service line with six aces, with Malia Turner, Bella Moseng and Karlie Zeglin contributing three apiece.

Northland Prep will play a city rivalry match at Basis Flagstaff next Monday at 6 p.m.