Glendale -- The Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team finished its season with a bittersweet moment Saturday.

Walking off the court at Paseo Racquet Club in Glendale, the Eagles had concluded their best season in program history. Fifth-seeded Flagstaff had pulled off two consecutive upsets to reach the Division II state tournament championship match for the first time in program history.

Flagstaff boys tennis poses with the runner-up state trophy. It’s the best season Flagstaff’s ever had pic.twitter.com/UmG10IpvKB — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) May 6, 2023

According to the AIA record book, Flagstaff took third place in the state in 1930 -- 93 years ago. The Eagles beat that mark, reaching the final, but ran into a dominant second-seeded Catalina Foothills team, falling 6-0. The Falcons won their ninth consecutive championship, breaking the record for most consecutive boys tennis titles in Arizona history.

Though the Falcons were ranked second in the state, they came in undefeated and were clearly the top team in the division all season. Saturday’s result proved that.

“To even get here is a major accomplishment,” Eagles coach Richard Dean said. “But we just ran into a great team here in the final.”

Junior Camden Hagerman, senior Alejandro Acuna, senior Zachary Miller, junior Rowan Hawkins and freshman August Fahy fell in straight sets at the No. 1-5 spots, respectively.

Junior Braden Jones played Flagstaff’s closest match, splitting sets at 4-6, 6-4 at the No. 6 position. However, he fell 10-5 in the tiebreaker.

There were few, if any, tears though, as many of the Eagles were shocked to even make it to the final.

“It’s a tough feeling to lose like that, but I’m still happy,” Hawkins said of the end result. “I was expecting us to go deep, but definitely not here. It’s been a pleasant surprise.”

“It just shows how dedicated these boys are, and it means a tremendous amount to the school,” Dean added. “I have to pay tribute to (former) coach Ernie Rice who started with these boys two years ago before he was injured and (assistant coach) Carter Hagerman, who’s a tremendous technical coach. But it shows what dedication can do.”

Flagstaff reached the title match with a 5-4 win over top-seeded Estrella Foothills on Friday in Glendale. The Wolves were the one team that beat the Eagles during the regular season, and Friday’s match came down to a victory by Miller and Hawkins at the No. 3 doubles flight.

Some of the Flagstaff players were still beaming from gaining revenge the day before the title contest.

“That was an important match because we lost to them, and being a five-seed beating a top seed for an upset made it even better,” Hawkins said.

“In that match we’d had approximately three practices where we were hitting, and we knew we could play better. And then we were able to prove that the next time, yesterday,” Dean added.

The Eagles will lose Miller and Acuna to graduation, but are set to bring back four of their top-six varsity players. They finished the season with a record of 15-2 (6-0 Section II).

Softball

Spartans 5, Heroes 4

The Northland Prep Academy softball team added to an historic local sports day Saturday, beating Heritage Academy Laveen 5-4 in the 2A Conference state tourney semifinals in Phoenix to reach the title for the first time ever.

The No. 3-seeded Spartans (18-1, 10-0 Central) and No. 7 Heroes were tied 4-4 after five innings. Senior Reannan Butler hit a walk-off single in the seventh inning to secure the win and reach the title matchup. On the day, she went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Butler's sister, sophomore Kianna Butler, went 2 for 4. Senior Bella Giurlanda went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Spartans will play eighth-seeded Horizon Honors Friday for the championship at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.

Baseball

Sabercats 10, Eagles 0

No. 7 Flagstaff ended its season with a mercy-rule loss to No. 2 Saguaro Saturday in Scottsdale.

The Eagles couldn't muster much offense, finishing the game with just three hits and no walks. Freshman Will Carpenter, junior Silas Richmann and junior Luke Hewes each went 1 for 2, with none of the trio hitting more than a single.

The Eagles and Sabercats were tied 0-0 after two innings, but Saguaro scored seven in the bottom of the third to blow the game open. It added one more in the fourth and two in the fifth to win in just five innings.

Flagstaff finished the season with a record of 18-4 (10-2 Grand Canyon).