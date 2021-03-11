Local Roundup: FHS boys soccer advances in 4A state tourney after Cortez forced to forfeit win

Despite losing in the first round to Cortez on Tuesday, the Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team is moving on after Cortez was found to have played an ineligible player and had to forfeit the match.
The ineligible player forced the Colts, who upset No. 7-seeded Flagstaff as the 10 seed in a 2-1 decision at Flagstaff High School, to forfeit all games the player participated in while deemed ineligible, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association bylaws.
"A student who is a member or becomes a member of a school team shall not practice, have practiced or compete with any other group, club, organization, association, etc., in that sport during the interscholastic season of competition," article 14 of the AIA bylaws states.
The Colts had beat the Eagles in the regular season.
The Eagles will head down to second-seeded Prescott Saturday at 2 p.m. The Badgers beat the Eagles in a tight, 2-1, overtime match on Feb. 3 in Prescott.
So, instead of bowing out of the first round, the Eagles make it three years in a row to the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals -- even if this season comes with an asterisk.
Weather update
It is basically a Flagstaff tradition for the start of spring sports to get delayed because of snow.
The Coconino softball team was scheduled to open the spring season Friday at home but the snowfall forced the field conditions to be less-than-desirable.
Flagstaff baseball was also slated to open Friday at home but will not due to the weather.
Saturday's in-town competitions are to be determined -- which include the Flagstaff girls soccer team's 4A state quarterfinal match at home and Flagstaff baseball's doubleheader against Mohave.
Girls basketball
Meanwhile, in the 4A girls basketball state tournament, No. 6 Flagstaff and No. 9 Coconino are slated to hit the road Friday for a pair of quarterfinal games.
The Eagles will face high-scoring Alyssa Brown and No. 3 Sahuaro in Tucson, while the Panthers will take on top-seeded Seton Catholic in the Valley.
Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.