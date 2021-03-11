Local Roundup: FHS boys soccer advances in 4A state tourney after Cortez forced to forfeit win

Despite losing in the first round to Cortez on Tuesday, the Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team is moving on after Cortez was found to have played an ineligible player and had to forfeit the match.

The ineligible player forced the Colts, who upset No. 7-seeded Flagstaff as the 10 seed in a 2-1 decision at Flagstaff High School, to forfeit all games the player participated in while deemed ineligible, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association bylaws.

"A student who is a member or becomes a member of a school team shall not practice, have practiced or compete with any other group, club, organization, association, etc., in that sport during the interscholastic season of competition," article 14 of the AIA bylaws states.

The Colts had beat the Eagles in the regular season.

The Eagles will head down to second-seeded Prescott Saturday at 2 p.m. The Badgers beat the Eagles in a tight, 2-1, overtime match on Feb. 3 in Prescott.