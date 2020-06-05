Local Roundup: FHS baseball's Canizales named Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flagstaff Eagles baseball's Stephen Canizales earned West Region honorable mention honors from Rawlings-Perfect Game, as the accolades were announced Thursday.

Canizales, like many across the country, saw his senior year cut short due to the closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In just six games of the 2020 season he batted .444, had eight hits and three RBIs for the Eagles.

The year prior, in his junior season, he hit .295 and went for 12 RBIs and 23 hits, showing he was set for a potential breakout senior season had it not been cut short.

For his career he holds two All-Grand Canyon Region honors, having been named to the first team as a sophomore and a honorable mention as a junior for the Eagles.

Canizales was the only player from Flagstaff to make it on the Rawlings-Perfect Game list. About a month ago Canizales earned the Flagcoco Spirit Award as well.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

