Local Roundup: FHS baseball beats Glendale 12-0 in five innings

The 4A Conference Flagstaff Eagles baseball team got another run-rule victory, beating 4A Glendale 12-0 in five innings on the road Wednesday afternoon.

Sylas Clerry pitched five scoreless innings in the shortened complete-game effort for Flagstaff, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 Cardinals batters.

Luke Canizales went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and added two stolen bases, and nine other Eagles recorded RBIs in the blowout win. As a team the Eagles had 15 hits.

The Eagles had 11 hits off Cardinals pitcher Richard Herrera and four off Jose Racon.

Flagstaff (2-0) hosts Bradshaw Mountain (1-0) Tuesday for each team's Grand Canyon Region opener. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m.

TIGERS 5, SPARTANS 1

TIGERS 15, SPARTANS 6

Northland Prep suffered a couple road losses to start the season at the hands of Kingman Academy Tigers in a doubleheader Wednesday.

Chase Hamilton threw a complete first game with six strikeouts, but the 2A Spartans offense struggled to back him up in a 5-1 loss. Caden Cribbs started the second game but didn’t have quite enough run support in the end in a 15-6 decision against the 3A Tigers.