Local Roundup: FHS baseball beats Glendale 12-0 in five innings

The 4A Conference Flagstaff Eagles baseball team got another run-rule victory, beating 4A Glendale 12-0 in five innings on the road Wednesday afternoon.
Sylas Clerry pitched five scoreless innings in the shortened complete-game effort for Flagstaff, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 Cardinals batters.
Luke Canizales went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and added two stolen bases, and nine other Eagles recorded RBIs in the blowout win. As a team the Eagles had 15 hits.
The Eagles had 11 hits off Cardinals pitcher Richard Herrera and four off Jose Racon.
Flagstaff (2-0) hosts Bradshaw Mountain (1-0) Tuesday for each team's Grand Canyon Region opener. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m.
TIGERS 5, SPARTANS 1
TIGERS 15, SPARTANS 6
Northland Prep suffered a couple road losses to start the season at the hands of Kingman Academy Tigers in a doubleheader Wednesday.
Chase Hamilton threw a complete first game with six strikeouts, but the 2A Spartans offense struggled to back him up in a 5-1 loss. Caden Cribbs started the second game but didn’t have quite enough run support in the end in a 15-6 decision against the 3A Tigers.
Hamilton allowed four earned runs on six hits to open the day, while Cribbs allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out four batters in five innings. Caleb Clifton closed the game in relief of Cribbs, going two innings and allowing five hits and no earned runs -- although the Tigers put five runs on the board while he was on the mound.
Northland Prep had just seven hits in each game of the afternoon.
Silas Marquez went 2 for 4 at the plate in the first game and followed it up with a hit and two RBIs in the nightcap.
The Spartans are slated to take on the North Pointe Prep Falcons on Tuesday on the road for their first Central Region game of the season.
CHIEFS 5, PANTHERS 4
Coconino opened the season on the road with a tight defeat in the Valley on Tuesday against 4A Thunderbird.
Trevor Sevier pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs and five hits as he struck out three and walked three for 4A Coconino. The Panthers got solid production at the plate with seven hits, led by two from Sevier, Kyle Casados and Evan Vander Valk each.
The Panthers open up Grand Canyon Region play on Tuesday in Kingman at Lee Williams (2-1) at 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Northland Prep Spartans have opened up the new season with a 2-1 record.
The 2A Spartans, playing as road warriors to start the year as all games have been away from Flagstaff, opened with a 7-3 win over 3A Kingman a week ago, a 5-4 loss to 1A Williams on Monday and dominated 3A Kingman Academy 17-0 on Wednesday.
The Spartans were supposed to face off in a doubleheader against Kingman Academy, but one of the games was canceled.
Northland Prep will open up its 2A Central slate at North Pointe Prep (0-2) on Tuesday after heading down to the Valley for a tournament this weekend.