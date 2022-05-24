LOCAL ROUNDUP: FHS athetes compete in state decathlon, heptathlon

The Flagstaff Eagles had seven athletes participate in the Arizona Multis State Meet in the heptathlon and decathlon on Friday and Saturday in Mesa. Out of 54 total athletes who had to qualify with scores in each of the 10 track and field events for the boys decathlon and seven for the girls heptathlon, the Eagles had three girls and four boys spanning three different age classes.

In the heptathlon, freshman Cody Langdon finished 10th overall and placed second of all freshmen in the competition. Juniors Ciara Garcia and Alexis Taylor earned 13th and 14th, respectively, out of the 24 competitors.

The boys were a more veteran group. Seniors Scott Palmer, Ryan Hatch and Benjamin Ketchner finished fifth, 16th and 17th overall, respectively, out of 30 athletes. Junior Owen Firth took 21st.

Coach Matt Barquin was impressed with the athletes' efforts all season, but especially in the state meet.

“The athletes did really well. A huge battle of that meet is not letting a negative moment affect a positive. At times when they did struggle, they were able to mentally bounce back,” he said.

He added that, with four non-seniors of the seven that qualified, there is a lot more success to look forward to with Flagstaff's multiple-event participants.

“It shows that we’re not done. It’s not just one star athlete and I put them into the meet. It’s something we’re building at Flag High. It’s my third year being here that we’ve qualified athletes, and it’s becoming a program here that we’re proud of,” Barquin said.

Star Chasers 'desperate' for host families

The Flagstaff Star Chasers, a summer collegiate baseball team set to play their first season in Flagstaff in June, are facing having to shut down the season due to a housing shortage for the out-of-state college players looking to live locally for the summer.

The Star Chasers, according to general manager Randy Barber, are in need of families to host 13 or 14 players for the summer. Hosts will receive season tickets and will be honored throughout the season.

Flagstaff's home opener is set for June 7 at Coconino High School, with practices and initial team meetings to begin the week before.

Wrestling rules

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) changed its policies on facial hair for wrestlers in the 2022-23 school year. Wrestlers can now have hair on their entire face and chin, provided a skin check can still be conducted by officials. Previously, the rules stated wrestlers had to be hair-free other than sideburns and a neat moustache.

In addition, the NFHS ruled that, in the event a skin check cannot be performed, a wrestler will be permitted to trim the facial hair to within the guidelines and must do so before competing. A wrestler may also choose to wear a face mask in lieu of making adjustments to the facial hair.

“We have been systematically removing barriers of participation in our sport,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports, sanctioning and student services and liaison to the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee. “It started with allowing the optional two-piece uniform, then modifying the hair rule, providing options for state associations with three choices of weight classes for boys and adding three separate girls’ sets of weight classes and now this change. Literally, there is no rule-based reason that a young person cannot participate. We accept all students who want to learn how to wrestle with no restrictions and encourage them to try out for their school team.”

