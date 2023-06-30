The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League (FGSLL) 8-10 All-Stars ended their season with a 23-7 loss in four innings in the final round of Arizona’s District 1 tournament Thursday night in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff pitched by committee, with Rowyn Chase, Lluvia Saucedo Salas, Brooklyn Burcar and Carter Begay all seeing time at the mound and throwing a combined 10 strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Flagstaff manager Cristin Carrillo said the team consistently improved throughout the tournament.

“I would say that they all did, I mean just from the basics of throwing the ball. Right? One thing I continued to tell them is good throws get outs.”

Carrillo made a special point to emphasize the importance of shortstop Lluvia Saucedo Salas to the team’s success.

“She was the fighter of the team and never gave up,” Carrillo said. “She was aggressive, and she just went out there and fought.”

Saucedo Salas also threw four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings pitched, and finished the game with a double and two stolen bases as a hitter. Burcar, who pitched to start the fourth inning, reached base and scored twice as a hitter, recording five stolen bases.

Flagstaff advanced to the tournament’s final round after a 20-10 victory over White Mountain Apache in a win-or-go-home contest Wednesday night.

Round Valley was dominant from the first pitch, with pitcher Dyllan Erhart tallying eight strikeouts in three innings.

The win sends Round Valley to the state tournament, which manager Missy Erhart said will be its first true appearance. She said they went to state last year after no other teams in the district fielded teams.

“Every year we come down here to Flagstaff, and Flagstaff [All-Stars] beats us in the championship every year. So we are pumped and excited," she said.

Carrillo was quick to say how proud she was of Flagstaff players for their performance as well as their improvement.

“I would say from the beginning of our very first practice to now they are a whole different team,” Carrillo said. “They had fun, they learned, they came out and they never gave up.”

11U

The FGSLL 9-11 team dominated its way through its district tournament, defeating Winslow 15-0 in the title round Thursday in Winslow.

In three tournament games, the team outscored its opponents by a combined score of 66-0. It didn't allow any hits in the tournament, according to manager Brandyn Tullis, and recorded 53 hits itself.

The 9-11 team will compete in the Arizona state tournament beginning in July.

Club softball

Though quite a bit older than their Little League counterparts, a group of local club softball players had its own success this month.

USA Athletics Fockler -- consisting mainly of high school-aged players from Flagstaff -- won the American Fastpitch Association 18U National Tournament in St. George, Utah, on June 18.

The team beat Utah Heat 5-1 in the championship game.

"This core group has been together for six-plus years and have been an example of perseverance, character and unity, showing so many young northern Arizona young girls how to stick together and accomplish goals on and off the field," manager John Fockler said via email.