LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eight earn All-Conference soccer nods for NPA

Eight players for the Northland Prep girls soccer team earned 2A All-Conference nods for their efforts in the fall season.

Defender Astrid Bell, defender Joss Boetcher, forward Mollie Donahoe, goalkeeper Milly Gindorf and midfielder Rylee Reed each made it onto the first team. Forward Hannah Petrucci, forward Kyra Taylor and midfielder Kyra Wilkens earned All-Conference Second Team.

Bell, who came on as a captain and senior leader this season, as the Spartans reached the 2A Conference championship game, won Defensive Player of the Year along with her nod to the first team.

Sabercats 8, Panthers 2

Coconino dropped a road match to Saguaro on Tuesday, playing a second away contest in as many matches to start the 2021-22 season.

The Panthers (1-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will host Shadow Mountain on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Eagles 67, Thunderbirds 37

Flagstaff continued its undefeated start to Grand Canyon Region play Tuesday, defeating Mohave in dominating fashion at the War Memorial Gymnasium.

The 4A Eagles (3-1, 2-0 Grand Canyon) won their second consecutive home game to start a four-game homestand.

Flagstaff will host city rival 2A Northland Prep on Thursday morning in the first game of the Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff before playing Arizona Lutheran Thursday evening.

Badgers 57, Panthers 37

Prescott kept Coconino from recording a road win Tuesday, as the Badgers defeated the Panthers.

Coconino (1-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) dropped its first region contest of the season, and scored its lowest point total of the early season.

The 4A Panthers will play 3A Winslow Bulldogs on Thursday morning in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School. Then, they will turn around to play San Tan Foothills on Thursday evening.

Girls basketball

Eagles 57, Thunderbirds 19

Flagstaff played its best defensive game of the season Tuesday, holding Mohave to just 19 points, a season low.

The Eagles allowed just seven points in the first half, including a shutout in the second quarter.

Like the school's boys team, the Eagles (2-1, 2-0 Grand Canyon) will host the Pepsi Holiday Tournament, with home games against Arizona Lutheran and Snowflake on Thursday.

Football championship broadcasts

Those unable to make the drive to Tempe to watch the 6A Conference and Open Division AIA football championship games Saturday will still be able to watch the contests, as Bally Sports Arizona will broadcast the two title battles throughout December.

6A: Chaparral vs. Highland

Sun., Dec. 12, 5 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 16, 2:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 25, 12 p.m.

Open: Saguaro vs. Chandler

Tue., Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 25, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 26, 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0