LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles win Four Corners Invitational

Flagstaff cross country scored wins in both the boys and girls 3-mile varsity races at the Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff on Saturday.

Three Division II Flagstaff girls finished in the top four of the varsity race at Buffalo Park, as the team scored just 20 points to win the event in a landslide. Junior Mia Hall finished first overall with a time of 17:50, more than two minutes faster than the second-place finisher, Page sophomore Jade Reed (19:50).

Junior Makennah Mitchell finished third (19:56) and freshman Kristin Harris (19:57) came in fourth. Basis Flagstaff sophomore Emily Mullaney (20:08) took sixth overall.

The Eagles boys completed the sweep with a team score of 45 for the gold. Senior Lance Harris finished first overall, running 3 miles in 15:48. Freshman Cole Troxler (16:35) placed fourth.

Coconino

The Panthers girls placed first in the Shane Morris Invitational Saturday in Lakeside, Arizona. Coconino scored just 24 points in the 5K race.

Junior Wheaten Smith was Coconino's top finisher. She was the runner-up with a 21:10 time. Freshman Mary McGinlay (21:19) took fourth place.

