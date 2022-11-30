LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles win basketball thriller in double overtime in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Eagles needed a few extra minutes Tuesday but eventually claimed a win in double overtime against the Saguaro Sabercats, 73-68, at home in the War Memorial Gymnasium.
The Eagles (1-2) trailed 10-1 after a quarter of the 4A Conference contest, but picked up the pace and held on through both overtime periods to win. Flagstaff outscored the visitors 20-5 in the third quarter.
Senior Ben Janecek hit a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds left in the second overtime to ice the game.
Flagstaff will visit Mesquite, the defending 4A state tournament champion, in Gilbert on Friday.
1 of 7
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Connor O'Brien-Piubeni (2) shoots during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
The Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team won in double overtime at home against the Saguaro Sabercats on Tuesday.
1 of 7
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Connor O'Brien-Piubeni (2) shoots during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Jake Centner (13) follows his shot during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Harrison Fritsch (0) dribbles down the court during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Angel Guerrero (1) dribbles during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Ben Janecek (15) attempts a 3-pointer during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Richard Garcia (24) takes the opening tip during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Boys Basketball vs Saguaro
Flagstaff's Ben Janecek (15) attempts a layup during a game against Saguaro Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Cowboys 71, Spartans 58
Northland Prep Academy fell at home to 3A Camp Verde on Tuesday.
Sophomore Colton Anderson flirted with a triple-double, finishing the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the 2A Spartans. Senior Lukas Pico had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards, but the effort was not enough as the Spartans fell to 0-2 to open the season.