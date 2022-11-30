LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles win basketball thriller in double overtime in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Eagles needed a few extra minutes Tuesday but eventually claimed a win in double overtime against the Saguaro Sabercats, 73-68, at home in the War Memorial Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-2) trailed 10-1 after a quarter of the 4A Conference contest, but picked up the pace and held on through both overtime periods to win. Flagstaff outscored the visitors 20-5 in the third quarter.

Senior Ben Janecek hit a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds left in the second overtime to ice the game.

Flagstaff will visit Mesquite, the defending 4A state tournament champion, in Gilbert on Friday.

Cowboys 71, Spartans 58

Northland Prep Academy fell at home to 3A Camp Verde on Tuesday.

Sophomore Colton Anderson flirted with a triple-double, finishing the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the 2A Spartans. Senior Lukas Pico had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards, but the effort was not enough as the Spartans fell to 0-2 to open the season.

Northland Prep will play at Williams on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Eagles 69, Sabercats 57

Flagstaff won its second consecutive game, defeating Saguaro on the road Tuesday.

The Eagles had four players with double-digit points, as Jazmine Dugi scored 22, Bella Burcar added 18, Morningrain Honani had 15 and Sage Begay scored 12.

The Eagles (2-1) will host Mesquite Friday.

Spartans 48, Cowboys 29

Northland Prep Academy picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating Camp Verde at home.

The Spartans (1-1) will play in Flagstaff's Pepsi Holiday Tournament beginning Dec. 8.

Volleyball

NPA

Spartans senior Bella Moseng earned a spot on the 2A All-Conference Second Team for her play this season, the conference announced over the weekend.

Moseng led the Spartans with 272 kills. Northland Prep went 14-6 (11-1 Central) and claimed a region title this year.