LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles triumphant in Nevada girls basketball tournament

The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team took first place in the Ninth annual Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada, Thursday.

After going undefeated through a deep round of pool play, Flagstaff advanced all the way to the title game on Thursday night. The Eagles defeated Shadow Ridge, 88-80, in overtime to secure the tournament championship.

Junior Sage Begay scored 31 in the final, with sophomore Morningrain Honani adding 16 and senior Gracelyn Nez tacking on 12. Nez had 28 points in the semifinal round, a 70-54 win over Lowry, earlier in the day.

Begay and Nez made the All-Tournament Team.

With the victory, Flagstaff captured its second midseason tournament of the year, having won the Pepsi Holiday Tournament earlier in December.

"We've been attending the Gator Winter Classic for many years now and this was the first time that we made it past the semifinal game in the top bracket. So to make it to the championship game was an accomplishment, and to beat quality teams such as Coronado (Henderson, NV) in the quarterfinals, and a real solid Lowry team in the semifinals showed that we can not only compete with, but we can beat taller, stronger, and faster teams," coach Tyrone said via text.

"Then in the championship game, with Alyssa Harris not playing, to get down by 19 and stage a comeback, with Grace fouling out with four minutes left in regulation, it was inspiring to see girls step up to the challenge and do their part. Hopefully winning this tournament will instill the confidence in us that we'll need to be successful in the second half of the season. Morning, Alyssa, Grace, and Sage all had great tournaments, and several other girls stepped up and had key moments throughout the tournament."

Flagstaff (3-1, 2-0 Grand Canyon) will play at Deer Valley on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Saints 3, Eagles 0

Flagstaff fell on the final day of competition at the Arizona Soccer Showcase exhibition tournament in Chandler against a high-powered Notre Dame Prep squad on Thursday. The result was Flagstaff's first shutout loss of the year.

The Eagles still boast a 4-0 record in the regular season, and will visit Thunderbird on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0