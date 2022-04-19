LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles track athletes place in Phoenix

Flagstaff track and field had a few athletes place in top spots in the 10th Annual Pioneer Invite at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix on Friday.

The girls had two winners: Bella Ciminieri in the 1,600-meter race and the 4x800 relay.

Girls top-10 finishers:

1,600m - Bella Ciminieri - 1st - 5:28.42

- 5:28.42 4x400 relay - Ciara Garcia, Georgia Naleski, Alexis Taylor, Alyssa Harris - 4:22.90

4x800 relay - Makennah Mitchell, Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire, Kristin Harris, Alyssa Harris - 1st - 10:06.75

Boys top-10 finishers:

4x800 relay - Dash McQuivey, Shaydon Begay, Ryan Hatch, Lance Harris - 8:22.08

Discus - Nicholas Harju - 10th - 128-07

The Eagles' JV team will compete in the Flagstaff JV Championship on Wednesday, while the varsity will take part in the Mingus Last Chance Invitational on Friday.

Softball

Panthers litter stat leaderboards:

No. 5 Coconino (13-2, 9-1 Grand Canyon) boasts a five-game win streak heading into Tuesday's crosstown rivalry game with Flagstaff, and its top players have put up massive numbers.

In the 4A Conference, Freshman Destiny Villas resides in sixth with 19 steals. She has not been caught stealing all season, reaching base on all 19 attempts. Sophomore Alyssa Fockler is in 10th in the conference in hits (43), and Junior KodyLynn Watson is in ninth in runs (41).

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso has also been dominant from the mound. She is tied for first in the 4A Conference for wins (19), second in strikeouts (217) and has pitched four no-hitters.

The Panthers and No. 14 Eagles will play the first of two games Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0