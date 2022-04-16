LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles tennis wins home finale Friday

No. 14 Flagstaff girls tennis defeated No. 43 Greenway, 9-0, in its final home match of the regular season on Friday.

Junior Harmony Labanok and Kaitlyn Barr won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

Seniors Millicent Holiday and Abby Ball won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, as did junior Jadyn Romero and Labanok at No. 2 doubles.

Senior Brooke Freshour had the toughest individual match at No. 1 singles, but prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

The Eagles have won three matches in a row, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 26-1.

Division II Flagstaff (11-2, 5-2 Section Two) will travel to Cave Creek on Monday, visiting No. 5 Cactus Shadows to conclude the regular season. The winner of Monday's match will finish second in Section Two.

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep boasts a 7-0 record in the section and has already claimed the top spot.

Baseball

Scottsdale Prep Spartans 14, Northland Prep Spartans 0

No. 32 Northland Prep fell to a shutout in a road game at No. 6 Scottsdale Prep on Friday.

Scottsdale Prep ran away with the game early scoring 14 runs in four innings of offense to win via mercy rule.

Scottsdale Prep senior Brandon Ohre went 3 for 3 at the plate, scoring three runs and collecting four RBIs.

Junior Ray Kahl was a bright spot for Northland Prep, going 1 for 1 at the plate, drawing a walk and stealing two bases.

Northland Prep (4-10, 2-4 Central) will host No. 42 Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday. The 2A Conference Spartans defeated the Scorpions, 17-0, in the teams' last meeting on March 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0