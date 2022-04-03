LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles tennis drops first match of season

No. 11 Flagstaff girls tennis made up some ground late, but lost for the first time this season in a 5-4 home defeat to the No. 17 Mingus Union Marauders Friday.

The Eagles (7-1, 2-1 Section II) were previously undefeated, but fell in a couple close matches to decide the team score.

Flagstaff dropped two of the three doubles matches, with junior Jadyn Romero and junior Harmony Labanok prevailing 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.

The Marauders proceeded to win in the top three singles matches, securing the five points needed to win the team match.

Freshman Ilianna Muscarella, freshman Kaitlynn Barr and Romero each earned victories at No. 4-6 singles, respectively, for the Eagles, to trim the final difference to just one point.

“It’s promising to see because they’re young and playing well. Any of those 4-5 spots right now might be able to contend with the higher spots,” coach Steve Boadway said of the lower seeds' play.

The Eagles will face several tough teams down the stretch of the season, including a home match against No. 7 Prescott on Tuesday and a road trip to No. 2 Notre Dame Prep on Thursday.

"We need to see this level of tennis daily, and we’re going to have to play good teams the rest of the way,” Boadway said.

Badgers 9, Panthers 0

No. 69 Coconino dropped its eighth match to open the season Friday, falling on at home to No. 7 Prescott.

The Panthers (0-8, 0-5 Section II) will visit No. 51 Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday.

Beach volleyball

Panthers 5, Longhorns 0

No. 21 Coconino pushed its record to .500 with a home victory against unranked Payson on Friday.

The Panthers got their most dominant win from the No. 2 pair, senior Reese-Ann DoBosh and senior Laurel Cernohous, with a 21-5, 21-1 win.

Coconino (4-4, 1-0 Section IV) will play a section match against No. 32 Dysart on Monday.

Track and field

Friday's Ron Smith Classic top-10 finishers

Boys results:

3,200m - Lance Harris - Flagstaff - 1st - 9:40.62; Spencer Lott - Flagstaff - 9th - 10:10.67

- 9:40.62; Spencer Lott - Flagstaff - 9th - 10:10.67 High jump - Matt Reber - Coconino - 4th - 6-00; Tyler Tucker - Flagstaff - 8th - 5-09

Pole Vault - Mason Palmer - Coconino - T-9th - 12-04; Owen Firth - Flagstaff - T-9th - 12-04

Girls results:

1,600m - Brooke Golightly - Flagstaff - 7th - 5:36.33

3,200m - Kristin Harris - 6th - 11:58.85; Makennah Mitchell - Flagstaff - 10th - 12:13.67

High jump - Teegan Martin - Flagstaff - T-7th - 4-11

Shot put - Darkenya Gencarelle - Coconino - 10th - 29-07

Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 9th - 32-04.25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0