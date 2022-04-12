 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles softball wins with walk-off homer in extra innings

  • Updated
FHS softball

Flagstaff softball celebrates a walk-off victory over Deer Valley on Monday at Flagstaff High School.

 RICK JOHNSON, Special to the Daily Sun

It took an eighth inning and some dramatic play, but No. 11 Flagstaff softball won its third consecutive game, 7-5, Monday over No. 13 Deer Valley with a walk-off home run by sophomore Danica Wilson.

After sophomore Gianna Baca pitched her eighth inning, finishing off the top of the frame with a strikeout, freshman Hallie Watkins got the Eagles' offense going with a single in the ballgame between the two 4A Conference ballclubs. Wilson finished the game with a two-run shot to seal an important victory.

She finished 2 for 4 from the plate with the homer, a double and three RBIs. Freshman Abby Schmitz went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a triple and a pair of runs. She also stole a base.

The Eagles (8-4, 3-3 Grand Canyon) were set for a short turnaround, playing the first round of a Tuesday doubleheader at No. 16 Prescott.

Track and field

Coconino and Flagstaff squads competed in the Scottsdale Distance Classic at Saguaro High School on Friday, with a few athletes finishing high on the podiums.

Flagstaff's Lance Harris had the most productive day of the Flagstaff-area athletes, winning the 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:22.48. He also took second in the 800m (1:58.70).

Other top boys results:

  • 1600m - Dash McQuivey - Flagstaff - 10th - 4:36.65

Top girls results:

  • 800m - Alyssa Harris - Flagstaff - 4th - 2:22.36; Wheaten Smith - Coconino - 6th - 2:23.13
  • 1600m - Kristin Harris - Flagstaff - 5th - 5:20.75; Makennah Mitchell - Flagstaff - 10th - 5:26.75
  • 3200m - Bella Ciminieri - Flagstaff - 6th - 11:55.36

Girls tennis

Knights 8, Panthers 1

No. 68 Coconino fell to undefeated No. 4 Lake Havasu on Monday.

The Panthers (0-12, 0-7 Section II) were swept in straight sets in all six singles matches, but No. 2 doubles pair of sophomores Emma Hirning and Bahozhoni Tso won, 8-6, to avoid the team sweep.

