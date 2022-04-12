LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles softball wins with walk-off homer in extra innings

It took an eighth inning and some dramatic play, but No. 11 Flagstaff softball won its third consecutive game, 7-5, Monday over No. 13 Deer Valley with a walk-off home run by sophomore Danica Wilson.

After sophomore Gianna Baca pitched her eighth inning, finishing off the top of the frame with a strikeout, freshman Hallie Watkins got the Eagles' offense going with a single in the ballgame between the two 4A Conference ballclubs. Wilson finished the game with a two-run shot to seal an important victory.

She finished 2 for 4 from the plate with the homer, a double and three RBIs. Freshman Abby Schmitz went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a triple and a pair of runs. She also stole a base.

The Eagles (8-4, 3-3 Grand Canyon) were set for a short turnaround, playing the first round of a Tuesday doubleheader at No. 16 Prescott.

Track and field

Coconino and Flagstaff squads competed in the Scottsdale Distance Classic at Saguaro High School on Friday, with a few athletes finishing high on the podiums.

Flagstaff's Lance Harris had the most productive day of the Flagstaff-area athletes, winning the 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:22.48. He also took second in the 800m (1:58.70).

Other top boys results:

1600m - Dash McQuivey - Flagstaff - 10th - 4:36.65

Top girls results:

800m - Alyssa Harris - Flagstaff - 4th - 2:22.36; Wheaten Smith - Coconino - 6th - 2:23.13

1600m - Kristin Harris - Flagstaff - 5th - 5:20.75; Makennah Mitchell - Flagstaff - 10th - 5:26.75

3200m - Bella Ciminieri - Flagstaff - 6th - 11:55.36

Girls tennis

Knights 8, Panthers 1

No. 68 Coconino fell to undefeated No. 4 Lake Havasu on Monday.

The Panthers (0-12, 0-7 Section II) were swept in straight sets in all six singles matches, but No. 2 doubles pair of sophomores Emma Hirning and Bahozhoni Tso won, 8-6, to avoid the team sweep.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0