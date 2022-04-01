LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles softball beats Mingus in tight game

The No. 13 Flagstaff Eagles softball team celebrated a 4-3 upset win over Mingus Union Wednesday, beating the No. 4 Marauders at home Wednesday.

Flagstaff took a 3-0 lead through the first two innings and never gave it up. The Marauders cut their deficit to 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning, but sophomore Gianna Baca struck a batter out in the final at-bat to win the game. She pitched all seven innings, striking out five.

Freshman Hallie Watkins led the way offensively, going 1 for 2 with a two-run homer.

The Eagles (5-3, 1-2 Grand Canyon) were set to visit Mingus Union for a rematch on Thursday.

Panthers 5, Bears 2

No. 6 Coconino won its fifth consecutive game with a road victory over No. 5 Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday.

The Panthers were led offensively by Destiny Villas, who went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, 2 RBIs and a walk.

Freshman Kaitlyn Tso pitched all seven innings, striking out 14 batters and giving up just two hits.

The Panthers (5-1, 3-0 Grand Canyon) were set to host Bradshaw Mountain in a rematch on Thursday.

Baseball

Marauders 8, Eagles 6

No. 23 Flagstaff's comeback attempt came up just short Wednesday in a road loss to No. 22 Mingus Union.

The Eagles, trailing 8-1 in the seventh inning, scored five runs to cut the deficit to two, but could not get any more.

Senior Ben Smith led the way offensively, going 2 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

The Eagles (3-4, 0-3 Grand Canyon) were set to attempt their first region win in a home rematch against Mingus Union on Thursday.

Track and field

Panthers

Coconino had several winners and high finishers at the Bears Underclassman Invitational Wednesday at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Freshman Wylan Smith had the most individual success, placing first in the 100m hurdles (18.2) and the 300m hurdles (52.03)

Girls results:

800m - Kailynn Coochyamptewa - 5th - 2:59.85; Faith McCabe - 6th - 3:00.52

1,600m - Addison Stenman - 1st - 5:57.32; Sara McCabe - 3rd - 6:10.74

- 5:57.32; Sara McCabe - 3rd - 6:10.74 Javelin - Jessica Brockman - 10th - 41-09

High jump - Sara McCabe - 2nd - 4-09; Faith Finney - 7th - 4-01

Pole vault - Addison Palmer - 7th - 6-07; Ciara Kitterman - T-10th - 6-01

Long jump - Faith Finney - 7th - 12-09

Boys results:

100m - Santiago Aguero - 10th - 12.87

200m - Cole Hagaman - 4th - 24.65

400m - Dakota Hunter - 5th - 57.75

800m - Nicholas Wolfe - 2nd - 2:12.97; Clayton Rhoton - 4th - 2:15.89; Laine Davis - 5th - 2:17.06; Dakota Hunter - 7th - 2:12.01

1,600m - Nicholas Wolfe - 1st - 4:59.06; Laine Davis - 5th - 5:14.91; Kevin Ciechoski - 6th - 5:16.35

- 4:59.06; Laine Davis - 5th - 5:14.91; Kevin Ciechoski - 6th - 5:16.35 3,200m - Clayton Rhoton - 1st - 11:16.38; Kevin Ciechoski - 6th - 11:57.24

- 11:16.38; Kevin Ciechoski - 6th - 11:57.24 4x800 relay - Dakota Hunter, Laine Davis, Clayton Rhoton, Nicholas Wolfe - 1st - 9:01.97

- 9:01.97 Pole Vault - Cole Hagaman - 2nd - 11-01; Tyson Mortenson - 9th - 8-07

Long jump - Cole Hagaman - 4th - 18-02.25

The Panthers will compete in the Ron Smith Classic at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0