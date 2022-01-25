LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles in top 4 of girls soccer rankings

The Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team (9-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) were ranked No. 3 in Tuesday's first 4A Conference rankings of the week. The Eagles had four matches remaining in the regular season by the day of the release, starting with Tuesday's match at No. 6 Lee Williams.
4A Grand Canyon girls soccer rankings
2: Prescott (9-0-1, 3-0 Grand Canyon)
3: Flagstaff (9-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon)
6: Lee Williams (8-2, 1-2 Grand Canyon)
8: Mohave (5-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon)
17: Coconino (3-5, 0-3 Grand Canyon)
20: Bradshaw Mountain (6-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon)
31: Mingus Union (3-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon)
4A Grand Canyon boys soccer rankings
1: Mohave (8-0, 3-0 Grand Canyon)
People are also reading…
4: Prescott (8-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon)
16: Bradshaw Mountain (3-3-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon)
18: Lee Williams (5-4, 1-2 Grand Canyon)
28: Flagstaff (2-5-2, 1-1 Grand Canyon)
37: Mingus Union (2-6, 0-2 Grand Canyon)
46: Coconino (0-8, 0-2 Grand Canyon)
4A Grand Canyon girls basketball rankings
5: Flagstaff (10-1, 6-0 Grand Canyon)
15: Coconino (6-5, 5-2 Grand Canyon)
16: Lee Williams (7-3, 5-2 Grand Canyon)
19: Bradshaw Mountain (9-3, 4-2 Grand Canyon)
30: Mingus Union (5-6, 2-4 Grand Canyon)
36: Mohave (5-9, 2-6 Grand Canyon)
44: Prescott (0-13, 0-8 Grand Canyon)
4A Grand Canyon boys basketball rankings
11: Coconino (10-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon)
12: Prescott (10-5, 8-1 Grand Canyon)
13: Bradshaw Mountain (8-4, 4-2 Grand Canyon)
17: Flagstaff (7-5, 4-2 Grand Canyon)
34: Lee Williams (3-8, 2-6 Grand Canyon)
41: Mohave (1-12, 0-8 Grand Canyon)
Northland Prep (6-5, 4-2 Central) boys basketball was ranked No. 27 in 2A boys basketball in Tuesday's initial rankings, while the Spartans girls (1-10, 1-4 Central) were ranked No. 37.
Basis Flagstaff boys basketball (8-4, 6-4 Central) was ranked No. 15 in 1A, while the girls (2-9, 2-8 Central) were ranked No. 31.