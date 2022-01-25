 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles in top 4 of girls soccer rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Keira Robertson

Flagstaff junior Keira Robertson dribbles in a recent Eagles girls soccer game at Flagstaff High School.

 ERIC NEWMAN, Arizona Daily Sun

The Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team (9-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) were ranked No. 3 in Tuesday's first 4A Conference rankings of the week. The Eagles had four matches remaining in the regular season by the day of the release, starting with Tuesday's match at No. 6 Lee Williams.

4A Grand Canyon girls soccer rankings

2: Prescott (9-0-1, 3-0 Grand Canyon)

3: Flagstaff (9-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon)

6: Lee Williams (8-2, 1-2 Grand Canyon)

8: Mohave (5-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon)

17: Coconino (3-5, 0-3 Grand Canyon)

20: Bradshaw Mountain (6-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon)

31: Mingus Union (3-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon)

4A Grand Canyon boys soccer rankings

1: Mohave (8-0, 3-0 Grand Canyon)

People are also reading…

4: Prescott (8-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon)

16: Bradshaw Mountain (3-3-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon)

18: Lee Williams (5-4, 1-2 Grand Canyon)

28: Flagstaff (2-5-2, 1-1 Grand Canyon)

37: Mingus Union (2-6, 0-2 Grand Canyon)

46: Coconino (0-8, 0-2 Grand Canyon)

4A Grand Canyon girls basketball rankings

5: Flagstaff (10-1, 6-0 Grand Canyon)

15: Coconino (6-5, 5-2 Grand Canyon)

16: Lee Williams (7-3, 5-2 Grand Canyon)

19: Bradshaw Mountain (9-3, 4-2 Grand Canyon)

30: Mingus Union (5-6, 2-4 Grand Canyon)

36: Mohave (5-9, 2-6 Grand Canyon)

44: Prescott (0-13, 0-8 Grand Canyon)

4A Grand Canyon boys basketball rankings

11: Coconino (10-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon)

12: Prescott (10-5, 8-1 Grand Canyon)

13: Bradshaw Mountain (8-4, 4-2 Grand Canyon)

17: Flagstaff (7-5, 4-2 Grand Canyon)

34: Lee Williams (3-8, 2-6 Grand Canyon)

41: Mohave (1-12, 0-8 Grand Canyon)

Northland Prep (6-5, 4-2 Central) boys basketball was ranked No. 27 in 2A boys basketball in Tuesday's initial rankings, while the Spartans girls (1-10, 1-4 Central) were ranked No. 37.

Basis Flagstaff boys basketball (8-4, 6-4 Central) was ranked No. 15 in 1A, while the girls (2-9, 2-8 Central) were ranked No. 31.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)