The AIA announced the 4A Conference girls soccer state tournament bracket Friday, and the Flagstaff Eagles were slotted in as the No. 4 seed.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a record of 11-1 (5-1 Grand Canyon Region). They have been one of the top defensive teams in the conference, giving up just seven total goals.

Flagstaff will host 13th-seeded Eastmark Firebirds, who went 10-2 in the regular season and won their play-in match, 1-0, over Flowing Wells, Wednesday at Flagstaff High School.

Titans 2, Panthers 1

No. 20 Coconino ended its season with a loss at No. 11 Arcadia in the 4A play-in round Thursday at Arcadia High School.

The Panthers ended the season with an overall record of 6-6, going 2-4 in the Grand Canyon Region.

Girls basketball

Panthers 51, Knights 39

Coconino, seeding 18th entering the contest, pulled off an upset at No. 15 St. Mary's in the 4A play-in Thursday in Phoenix.

Sophomore Aviana Scharfenberger scored a team-high 11 points for the Panthers (11-7) and senior Lorelei Tessmer chipped in eight.

Coconino will visit a team to be determined in the first round of the 4A state tournament set for Wednesday.

Pioneers 56, Eagles 35

No. 10 Flagstaff fell in the second round of the open bracket of the state tournament Thursday at No. 7 Pinnacle.

Flagstaff couldn't keep up with the 6A Pioneers and fell out of the top bracket in Arizona. The Eagles will become one of the top seeds in the 4A state tournament beginning Wednesday.

The Eagles were led by junior Jazmine Dugi's eight points, and seniors Sage Begay and Shandiin Lancaster both scored six.

Flagstaff's opponent will be determined by the AIA Saturday.

Coyotes 39, Spartans 21

No. 22 Northland Prep Academy fell in the 2A play-in round Thursday at No. 11 Arizona Lutheran.

Northland Prep ended the season with a record of 10-8 (7-4 Central). The Spartans, under new coach Josee Deloretto, improved from a 4-14 record the season before to make the postseason.

The Spartans boys, meanwhile, ended their season ranked No. 27 in the 2A with a record of 9-7 (6-5 Central).

Boys soccer

Caballeros 3, Eagles 0

No. 24 Flagstaff fell to No. 9 Flowing Wells in the 4A play-in round Thursday in Tucson.

The Eagles sneaked into the final play-in spot with a 2-0 win over Mingus Union Monday, but couldn't get past the high-powered Caballeros. Flagstaff's record for the season was 5-3-5 (3-1-2 Grand Canyon).