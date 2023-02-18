The No. 4 Flagstaff Eagles defeated No. 12 Arcadia 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference girls soccer state tournament Saturday in Cottonwood.

The Eagles (13-1, 5-1 Grand Canyon) couldn't play their scheduled home game at Flagstaff High School due to snow on the field, but still put together their second consecutive playoff shutout victory.

Flagstaff will play top-seeded Walden Grove in the semifinals Wednesday at a site to be determined.

Region recognition

Flagstaff and Coconino players littered the Grand Canyon All-Region teams this season.

Flagstaff's Lauren West, who was also named the defensive player of the year, Ciara Garcia and Keira Robertson, along with Coconino's Jaylie Chastain, earned spots on the first team.

Coconino's Wheaten Smith was named to the second team, along with Flagstaff's Kate Bouck, Aspen McCallie and Taylor West.

Coconino's Abi Green-Martinez, Sam Vasquez and Mia Veale all earned honorable mention nods. So did Flagstaff's Nataly Arangure and Lexi Taylor.

Boys basketball

Bears 54, Panthers 38

No. 14 Coconino fell in the first round of the 4A playoffs at No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain Thursday in Prescott Valley. Just six days removed from defeating Arizona College Prep 69-51 in the play-in round, the Panthers couldn't get over the hump against the Bears, who won the Grand Canyon Region with a record of 11-1.

The Panthers finished the season with a record of 12-8 (8-5 Grand Canyon) under first-year head coach Cooper Elliott.

Coconino will graduate four of its regular starters and several contributors off the bench.

Boys soccer

Several Flagstaff-area players were honored with Grand Canyon All-Region recognition for their play this season.

Flagstaff's Daniel Castruita and Michael Nielson were both named to the All-Region First Team.

Coconino's Santiago Aguero and Flagstaff's Jonathan Montelongo and Costa Abdallah were all named to the second team.

Coconino's Alejandro Escandon and Romario Herrera, along with Flagstaff's Santiago Castruita, Oliver Harrison, Manny Soto and Kai Wetzal all earned honorable mention nods.

Flagstaff finished the season with a record of 5-3-5 (3-1-2 Grand Canyon) and fell in the 4A Conference play-in round. Coconino finished 1-11 (0-6 Grand Canyon).