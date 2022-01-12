LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles finish with draw in high-scoring home boys soccer match

No. 27 Flagstaff nearly pulled off a comeback win but drew 4-4 after extra time with the 31st-ranked Marcos de Niza Padres boys soccer team Wednesday at Flagstaff High School.

The 4A Conference Eagles (1-6-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) struck early as senior Ahmed Sanchez received a throw-in, took one touch and scored easily in the fourth minute to gives his team a 1-0 lead.

The visiting Padres, who were riding a three-match losing streak heading into Wednesday, responded quickly, scoring back-to-back goals in the 18th and 19th minutes to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Marcos de Niza scored again from a steal on a long-distance shot to go up 3-1 in the 45th minute.

Flagstaff calmed down on offense, making better passes and moving the ball around at a slower, but more effective, pace. The host scored goals in the 61st and 65th minutes to tie the score at 3-3.

The Eagles had one more chance in regulation but went into extra time tied 3-3.

Sanchez scored his second goal of the day on the end of a counterattack in the second extra time period, taking a lead with just seven minutes left. However, just two minutes later, the Padres tied it up on a goal coming on an assist from a long free kick.

For the final five minutes, neither 4A team had and answer.

Flagstaff will visit No. 35 Deer Valley on Friday.

Girls basketball

Eagles 68, Volunteers 36

No. 7 Flagstaff won its sixth consecutive regular-season game with a dominant victory at No. 22 Lee Williams on Tuesday.

The Eagles (6-1, 4-0 Grand Canyon) were led offensively by junior guard Sage Begay's 25 points. Senior Gracelyn Nez added 11.

"She is a capable scorer and scores the ball well when she allows the offense to come to her," coach Tyrone Johnson said of Begay.

Flagstaff will host No. 41 Cortez on Thursday for a 4A matchup.

Panthers 37, Thunderbirds 34

Coconino won its second straight game and remained undefeated in the Grand Canyon Region with a close, defensive victory at Mohave on Tuesday.

The 13th-ranked Panthers (5-3, 4-0 Grand Canyon) trailed the No. 37 Thunderbirds most of the game and were down 27-24 after three quarters. However, they outscored the host 13-7 in the final period to capture the victory.

Coconino will visit No. 21 Mingus Union on Friday for another region contest.

Boys basketball

Eagles 54, Volunteers 28

No. 16 Flagstaff snapped a two-game losing streak with a road victory over No. 33 Lee Williams on Tuesday, notching a region win in the process.

Flagstaff (5-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon) played its best defensive contest of the season, allowing a season-low 28 points to the Volunteers.

The Eagles visit No. 34 Cortez on Thursday.

