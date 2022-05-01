LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles fall in softball first round

No. 10 Flagstaff softball ended its season with a 13-3 loss at No. 7 Mingus Union in the first round of the 4A State Championship on Saturday.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak, including a 10-0 victory over Apache Junction on the play-in round three days earlier.

Flagstaff finished its season with a record of 12-7 (7-6 Grand Canyon) and will bring back several of its top players in the 2023 season.

Spartans 10, Redskins 0

No. 8 Northland Prep ended its regular season with a five-inning win over No. 12 St. Johns at home on Thursday.

Freshman Kianna Butler pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 of 16 batters faced as the Spartans won via mercy rule.

Northland Prep won its final nine games of the season, including seven straight by mercy rule.

The Spartans (16-4, 8-0 Central) defended their region title, and will play in the first round of the 2A Conference playoffs on Friday against an opponent to be named later.

Baseball

Lancers 10, Eagles 1

No. 14 Flagstaff fell to No. 3 Salpointe Catholic in the playoffs for the second straight year, losing in the first round of the 4A State Championship in Tucson.

The Eagles held a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Salpointe Catholic scored five in the fifth and ran away with the game from there.

Flagstaff finished the year with a record of 10-9 (5-7 Grand Canyon). Long-time manager Mike DoBosh announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Redskins 16, Spartans 1

No. 36 Northland Prep baseball ended its season with a road loss at No. 21 St. John's on Thursday.

The Spartans finished the season with a record of 5-14 (3-7 Central) but have no seniors on the roster, so they will look to improve with the same group of athletes next season.

Beach volleyball

Three Flagstaff-area teams will compete in the Division II Pairs State Championship in Queen Creek beginning Monday.

Coconino senior Elyce Palmer and junior Hope Williamson, the Panthers' No. 1 pair this season, will play against Trivium Prep on Monday. Flagstaff's No. 2 pair Macie Moseng and Haylee Gilleland will play against Canyon del Oro.

Flagstaff seniors Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond, the No. 1 pair that led the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the team state tournament, earned the No. 2 overall seed and a bye past Monday's match. They will play the winner of Notre Dame Prep and Seton Catholic.

