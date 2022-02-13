LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles earn No. 5 seed in girls basketball playoffs

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the 4A Conference girls basketball playoff bracket Saturday morning. The Flagstaff Eagles (16-2, 12-0 Grand Canyon) were named a No. 5 seed.

Flagstaff will host No. 12 Poston Butte. The Broncos are coached by Savannah Bix, a Flagstaff native with deep connections to the local community.

The Eagles and Broncos will play Wednesday at Flagstaff High School.

Scorpions 61, Spartans 14

No. 33 Northland Prep closed out its basketball season with a home loss to Sedona Red Rock on Thursday.

The 2A Spartans finished with a record of 4-14 (4-8 Central). They started slow, but won three of their final seven games.

Boys basketball

The AIA also announced the 4A boys state tourney bracket Saturday. No. 10 Coconino (16-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) will visit No. 7 Paradise Honors on Tuesday. The Panthers fell, 60-45, to Paradise Honors in the final of the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School on Dec. 9.

The No. 14 Flagstaff Eagles (13-6, 9-3 Grand Canyon) will play at No. 3 Deer Valley on Tuesday. The Eagles fell 56-34 to the Skyhawks at home on Jan. 5.

Spartans 59, Scorpions 56

No. 29 Northland Prep defeated Sedona Red Rock at home to close out the regular season Thursday.

The Spartans (11-7, 9-3 Central) missed the 24-team 2A Conference play-in round by five spots, but significantly improved their record after going 3-11 in the 2020-21 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0