Local Roundup: Eagles cruise to win over Coronado at home

“Anytime we get a chance in a game such as this to play the entire roster, that’s what we are gonna do,” Johnson said. “The starting five may have played an equivalent of eight minutes tonight. (The starters) need to be able to be supportive of their teammates just like their teammates are supportive of them.”

Once the fourth quarter came around, the Eagles were up by 38, which forced the running clock rule for the rest of the game.

Even with a win like Tuesday, Johnson said there is still a lot of room for improvement for his squad.

“I don’t think we took a step forward in this game necessarily,” Johnson said. “In my opinion we did not capitalize a lot. We were sloppier then we have been the last couple games; wide-open opportunities were missed and some balls weren’t caught.”

With nine games left on the schedule, Johnson also said his team is just looking to get even better before the playoffs roll around.

“Every game is important because we want to get the power points and we want to give ourselves the best chance that we can to be ranked as high as we can," Johnson said. “We’re just gonna take it one game at a time.”