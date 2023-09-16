The Flagstaff Eagles boys and girls cross country teams both won the Four Corners Invitational Saturday at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff.

The Division II Eagles girls started strong, scoring the low of 35 points to beat second-place Desert Mountain (57) by 22. Northland Prep, a Division IV team, took third at 113 points. Basis Flagstaff, also Division IV, did not have enough runners to score as a team, but had two runners finish among the top six athletes.

Top local finishers

Taylor Biggambler - Flagstaff - 1st - 18:36.5

Emily Mullaney - Basis Flagstaff - 2nd - 19:28.3

Olivia Baker - Flagstaff - 3rd - 19:34.2

Sammy Mullaney - Basis Flagstaff - 6th - 19:55.4

Haley Johnson - Flagstaff - 8th - 19:57.9

Jaelyn Weiss - NPA - 10th - 20:21.6

The Eagles boys won their meet next, scoring 64 and edging out second-place NPA (72). Basis Flagstaff placed ninth with a score of 229.

Top local finishers

Yohanes Van Meerten - NPA - 1st - 15:38.9

Cole Troxler - Flagstaff - 2nd - 15:55.3

Alex Bland - Flagstaff - 5th - 16:09.1

Jack Flugstaf - NPA - 9th - 16:46.2

The Coconino Panthers were set to compete in the 42nd annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Orange County, California, Saturday.

Football

Titans 42, Panthers 19

Coconino (2-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon) suffered its first loss in its first road game of the fall on Friday, losing to Arcadia in Phoenix.

The Panthers, down 21-3, had a chance midway through the second quarter to cut its deficit to just 10 or 11 with a late touchdown. However, the Panthers managed only a field goal, and Arcadia scored a passing touchdown off a throw from junior Braylen Rooney in the waning seconds of the half to lead 28-6 at halftime.

Coconino will visit Poston Butte (2-2, 0-0 East Sky) next Friday.

Eagles 27, Golden Hawks 0

Flagstaff won its first game of the season in its first road contest Friday, defeating Desert Sunrise in Maricopa.

The Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Grand Canyon) led 14-0 at halftime and started the second half by scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

Flagstaff will visit Glendale next Friday to face Copper Canyon (1-3, 0-0 Desert Sky).

Girls soccer

Spartans 6, Yellowjackets 0

Northland Prep continued its recent run of stellar play Thursday, defeating Blue Ridge on the road in a shutout.

In the last three regular-season matches, the Spartans (3-2, 0-0 Central) have outscored opponents by a combined 24-0.

"On the road, we played a complete game offensively and defensively. Players are trusting each other and are getting comfortable with what we are trying to do," Spartans co-coach Michael Blair said via email.

“We were the machine. This game, it really felt like something turned on. At the top line, it seemed like we were really connected and were reading each other really well. Our back line played calm and confident," senior Mollie Donahoe, who scored three goals, added.

Sophomore Lilah Bringard also scored three goals in the win.

The Spartans will host Chino Valley -- their opponent in last year's state championship final -- Tuesday.