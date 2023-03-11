Players, coaches and community members spent their mornings clearing snow from the Flagstaff Eagles softball and baseball fields Saturday.

Neither of the Eagles squads have been able to host a home ballgame so far this spring season due to immense snowfall over the winter.

Dozens of people showed up with shovels, plows, tractors and any other tools available to clear the massive piles of the white stuff still left after some recent melting from warmer temperatures and rain.

The baseball's team's infield is starting to look usable, as people have been shoveling the turf for several weeks. The softball field, with dirt in the infield and grass in the outfield, takes a more careful approach. All of the infield has to be shoveled by hand, moved to the tarps and off the field.

Both the Eagles baseball and softball varsity teams boasts 3-0 records to start the regular season. The two squads will play road exhibition tournaments in the coming days. Baseball is set to scheduled to host a home game March 21 against Shadow Mountain. Softball will host Greenway the same day.