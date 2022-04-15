LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles boys tennis wins seventh straight

The No. 7 Division II Flagstaff boys tennis team won its seventh consecutive match Thursday with a 9-0 victory over No. 31 Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley, winning the Section Two title.

The Eagles won, 6-0, 6-0, in five of their six singles matches, and gave up just three total games in the nine overall contests. It was their most dominant victory score-wise of the season.

Flagstaff handed Bradshaw Mountain a loss to end the regular season and snapped its three-match win streak.

Flagstaff (11-1, 6-0 Section Two) will host No. 20 Cactus Shadows on Monday for another section match.

Yeti 8, Sand Devils 1

Unranked Basis Flagstaff finished its season with a home victory over unranked Page on Thursday.

The Yeti swept all three doubles matches, and each of the team's five singles wins came in straight sets.

Basis Flagstaff (4-3, 3-3 Section Six) did not play enough matches to qualify for the playoffs, but finished its season with a pair of home wins.

Girls tennis

Yeti 6, Sand Devils 3

No. 7 Basis Flagstaff is now one win away from a perfect regular season, having beaten unranked Page in its home finale on Thursday.

The Yeti won five of six singles matches, with senior Aeliana Ricci earning a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 1 spot.

The Yeti (9-0, 8-0 Section Six) will face crosstown rival in the next match match against No. 32 Northland Prep on Tuesday.

Softball

Spartans 5, Eagles 3

Spartans 8, Eagles 4

No. 8 Northland Prep defeated No. 9 Horizon Honors in both games of a home doubleheader on Thursday between the 2A Conference ballclubs.

In the second contest, the teams were tied 3-3 after three innings. The Spartans scored five runs across the next three innings while keeping the Eagles scoreless until allowing one run in the top of the seventh.

The two teams scored a combined seven runs in the third inning of the first game, and the Spartans held a 4-3 lead. Northland Prep held Horizona scoreless the rest of the way and tacked on an insurance run to win.

The Spartans (9-4, 3-0 Central) will host 20th-ranked 2A Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday for a seventh straight home game.

Panthers 15, Volunteers 3

No. 4 4A Coconino won its fourth consecutive game Thursday in a home region contest against No. 27 Lee Williams.

The Panthers ran away with the game early, taking a 15-0 lead after four innings. The Volunteers scored three in the top of the fifth inning, but the effort was not enough to avoid losing on the mercy rule.

Sophomore Hannah Thornsley pitched all five innings for the Panthers, striking out five batters. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, as many runs and a walk. Sophomore Alyssa Fockler was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Junior KodyLynn Watson went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double.

The Panthers (12-2, 9-1 Grand Canyon) were set to play their fifth game in four days for a Friday game, hosting No. 18 Buckeye Union.

Baseball

Panthers 8, Volunteers 1

No. 14 4A Coconino evened the score Thursday with a road win at No. 16 Lee Williams, just two days after falling to the Volunteers at home.

The Panthers led the entire ballgame, taking a 5-0 advantage after four innings.

Junior Conner Calahan pitched a complete game, recording five strikeouts and giving up just two hits.

Senior Tanner Johnson led the way offensively, going 3 for 5 and collecting four RBIs.

The Panthers (10-5, 7-3 Grand Canyon) will be the home team at a neutral site against 21st-ranked Flagstaff on Tuesday in a game at Chase Field.

