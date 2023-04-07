The No. 9 Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team took the top spot in the Division II Section II standings Thursday with a 9-0 win over Prescott at Thorpe Park.

Flagstaff (6-1, 2-0 Section II) is the only undefeated team still left in the section, though Notre Dame Prep -- ranked No. 5 in the state -- has yet to play a section match.

The Eagles won their third match in as many days, all by 9-0 sweeps. The Eagles cruised through the doubles matches and five of the six singles contests were won in straight sets.

Freshman August Fahy had the most dominant victory, winning 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 5 spot. Junior Rowan Hawkins continued his solid play this year, winning 6-2, 6-2 on court four. He has put together an overall record of 12-2 this year.

The Eagles will host Moon Valley Monday.

Girls tennis

Yeti 5, Eagles 4

No. 3 Basis Flagstaff kept up its undefeated start to the season with a close victory over Anthem Prep in Flagstaff.

The Yeti (7-0, 7-0 Section VI) utilized their depth, clinching all five wins at the bottom of the roster.

Sophomore Niya Crowder and senior Abby Buckley won 8-3 at the No. 2 doubles spot, while senior Kusuma Teluguntla and sophomore Maleea Moebes won 8-1 at the No. 3 slot.

The same thing happened in singles, as Crowder won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.

Telenguntla won 6-2, 2-6, 10-3 at No. 5 and Moebes won 2-6, 6-1, 10-6 on the sixth court.

The Yeti will host Page Tuesday.

Spartans 9, Bulldogs 0

No. 17 Northland Prep Academy won its second straight match over Kingman Thursday, sweeping the Bulldogs in Flagstaff.

Juniors Helena Gaviglio and Jennifer Delaney started doubles play strong, winning 8-0 at the No. 2 spot.

The singles players also played eight-game sets, with no match ending in a score closer than 8-3.

The Spartans (5-2, 5-2 Section VI) will host Anthem Prep Tuesday.

Eagles 5, Badgers 4

No. 13 Flagstaff won its seventh consecutive match Thursday, defeating No. 10 Prescott at Prescott High School.

The Eagles (7-1, 2-0 Section II) started strong in doubles, winning two of the three matches.

Seniors Jadyn Romero and Harmony Labanok won 8-2 at the No. 2 spot, while sophomores Ilianna Muscarella and Ana Drinen were victorious 8-5 at the No. 3 position. The singles were all battles. Junior Ava Phair won 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 6 singles spot.

Labanok stole a 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 win at No. 2, and Drinen won 6-7, 6-1, 10-6 on the fifth court to clinch the victory.

Flagstaff will host Cactus Shadows Tuesday.

Beach volleyball

Eagles 4, Skyhawks 1

Flagstaff, ranked No. 15 in Division II, beat Deer Valley Thursday in Glendale.

The Eagles (6-3, 3-0 Section IV) won three three-set matches in the bottom three spots to start the day.

Freshmen Kaylee Wilson and Peighton Killeen started the day with a 18-21, 21-12, 15-8 victory at No. 5, while freshman Bella Burcar and sophomore Carly Anderson won 20-22, 21-17, 17-15 at the No. 4 spot.

At the No. 3 position, junior Cydnie Henes and sophomore Ava Collins won 16-21, 21-19, 15-4 to clinch the team victory.

Senior Haylee Gilleland and sophomore Macie Moseng cruised to a 21-15, 21-13 win on the first court to finish the contest.

Flagstaff will visit Sandra Day O'Connor Tuesday.