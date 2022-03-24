LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles boys tennis sweeps Deer Valley Tuesday

After dropping a close match against McClintock the day prior, the Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team bounced back with a 9-0 home win over Deer Valley on Tuesday.

The Eagles swept all six singles matches in straight sets.

Camden Hagerman, Zachary Miller, Van Wiederholt and Rowan Hawkins each won their individual matches with 6-0, 6-0 scores. The Eagles dropped just five total games in singles play.

Flagstaff (5-1, 1-0 Section II) will visit Mingus Union next Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Eagles 6, Skyhawks 3

Flagstaff kept its undefeated start to the season alive Tuesday, beating Deer Valley in Glendale.

The Eagles took four of the six singles matches and two doubles points. Ilianna Muscarella and Jadyn Romero earned 6-0, 6-1 victories at No. 5 and 6 singles, respectively, for Flagstaff's most dominant individual wins.

The Eagles (6-0, 1-0 Section II) will host Coconino on Thursday.

Marauders 9, Panthers 0

Coconino could not steal any individual victories at Mingus on Tuesday, dropping each singles match in straight sets.

The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 Section II) will visit Flagstaff at Thorpe Park on Thursday.

Sand Devils 8, Spartans 1

Northland Prep lost its second consecutive match to start the season in Page on Tuesday.

Sophomore Arushi Patel won the Spartans' lone individual match, earning a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.

The Spartans (0-2, 0-2 Section VI) will host Kingman in their home opener on Thursday.

Softball

Spartans 13, Bears 1

Northland Prep won its fifth consecutive game Tuesday, defeating Coolidge on the road via mercy rule.

The Spartans have won each of their past five games by double-digits, following last season's 2A Conference semifinals appearance.

Northland Prep (5-1, 1-0 Central) has yet to play a home game, and will visit Sedona Red Rock on Thursday.

Baseball

Badgers 10, Panthers 5

Coconino dropped a Grand Canyon Region contest at Prescott on Tuesday.

The 4A Panthers took a 4-1 lead after three innings, but Prescott scored four runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to take a lead it would never lose.

Sophomore Ryker Patten went 1 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a stolen base as a lone bright spot for a Panthers squad that struggled to hit throughout the game.

The Panthers (5-2, 2-1 Grand Canyon) will host Prescott in a rematch today.

