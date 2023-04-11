The Flagstaff boys tennis team defeated Moon Valley 9-0 at home Monday. The No. 6 Eagles pushed their record to 7-1 (2-0 Section II).

Junior Camden Hagerman and senior Alejandro Acuna started the day with a big 8-0 win over the Rockets at the No. 1 doubles spot.

Senior Zachary Miller and junior Rowan Hawkins also won 8-0 at the second position. Five of the Eagles singles players also won in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.

Coach Richard Dean said he is pleased with the team's play to this point.

“The performance so far this year for the whole team is actually really good. I expect them to compete deep into state both in doubles and singles,” Dean said. “We are a well-rounded team and Hagerman and Acuna are both top-quality players."

Dean also said there are other contributing players who are making a difference for the Eagles' run to compete for a state championship.

“What carries our team is our middle players, the three, four and five who play a pivotal role in getting wins,” Dean said. “But what I like to see is to see our middle players play with a lot more consistency."

Flagstaff was set to visit Cactus Shadows Tuesday.

Baseball

Panthers 10, Volunteers 0

No. 23 Coconino stayed afloat in the playoff hunt with a mercy-rule victory over Lee Williams in Kingman Monday.

The Panthers (7-5, 3-4 Grand Canyon) needed just five innings to dispatch the Volunteers, keeping themselves in contention for a spot in the 24-team play-in round.

Senior Tyler Ragan hit a two-run double and scored a run to lead Coconino. Junior Kai Holt also went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

On the mound, senior Jacob Clouse and junior Angelo Baca combined to pitch all five innings, giving up just three hits, a walk and no earned runs.

Coconino will play Lee Williams again Wednesday at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Eagles 10, Rockets 2

Flagstaff continued its undefeated streak with a home win over Moon Valley.

The No. 4 Eagles (12-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) led 6-0 after three innings and never let up on the Rockets, cruising to a win.

Senior Luke Wilson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Junior Luke Hewes did not technically record an at-bat, drawing walks in each of his three plate appearances. He scored two runs and stole two bases.

Flagstaff was set to host Prescott Tuesday.

Spartans 11, Honey Badgers 4

NPA snapped a two-game losing skid with a home win over Highland Prep Monday.

The Honey Badgers scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but NPA responded with a pair in the second. The No. 20 Spartans (5-4, 4-1 Central) added two more in the third inning and rolled from there.

Junior Henry Troutman hit a double and a triple, going 2 for 3 from the plate with three runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Senior Jeremiah Wilson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Spartans will host St. Johns Wednesday.

Softball

Spartans 21, Honey Badgers 0

While the boys were winning at Sinagua Middle School, the NPA softball team dominated on the other field.

The No. 8 Spartans (8-1, 6-0 Central) earned another region blowout over Highland Prep, scoring their seventh consecutive win via mercy rule.

Senior Reannan Butler pitched all four innings, giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters. Sophomore Haley Cody was the top batter for the Spartans, going 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs.

The Spartans will host St. Johns Wednesday.

Panthers 20, Wildcats 1

No. 18 Coconino won its fifth consecutive game Monday, defeating Mesquite in Gilbert.

The Panthers (8-1, 4-1 Grand Canyon) are just two spots away from a top-16 position, which would grant them a home game in the 4A Conference play-in round.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso played an excellent game, both as a pitcher and hitter.

She pitched all five innings in the mercy-rule victory, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 batters. She also went 2 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and a run. Junior Hannah Thornsley was also efficient from the plate, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Senior Izzy Pozar was a terror on the bases. She went 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring four runs and stealing four bases.

The Panthers were set to host Lee Williams Tuesday.

Track and Field

All four Flagstaff-area high school track and field teams competed in the Sedona Red Rocks Invitational Saturday, with three of the four schools boasting at least one event winner and all four placing several athletes in the top-five in various competitions.

Coconino

100m - Presley Bruner - 5th - 13.85

400m - Kylee Smith - 4th - 1:06.75

800m - Sara McCabe - 3rd - 2:38.00

1,600m - Addison Stenman - 2nd - 5:58.20

3,200m - Mary McGinlay - 1st - 12:14.40

100m hurdles Wylan Smith - 1st - 17.30 Wheaten Smith - 2nd - 17.50

300m hurdles - Janelle Stone - 4th - 54.87

4x100 relay - Presley Bruner, Bailey McGraw, Wylan Smith, Raely Palmer - 1st - 52.81

4x400 relay - Bailey McGraw, Addison Stenman, Addyson Palmer, Kylee Smith - 1st - 4:28.38

High jump - Sara McCabe - T-3rd - 34-08

Pole vault Raely Palmer - 1st - 9-07 Emma Newsom - 3rd - 7-07 Evelyn Miller - 4th - 7-01

Shot put - Darkenya Gencarelle - 2nd - 32-09

Javelin - Lorelei Tessmer - 4th - 70-10

The Panthers girls won the meet, scoring 141 points.

NPA

100m Abigail Yanka - 1st - 13.05 Mollie Donahoe - 2nd - 13.40

200m - Hannah Petrucci - 4th - 29.52

1,600m - Abby Short - 5th - 6:11.10

100m hurdles - Bella Berardi - 18.80

300m hurdles Alissa Kellar - 1st - 52.37 Bella Berardi - 5th - 54.92

High jump - Abigail Yanka - 1st - 4-10

Shot put Noemi Rhon - 1st - 34-09 Milly Gindorf - 3rd - 28-07

Discus Milly Gindorf - 1st - 90-11 Noemi Rhon - 3rd - 81-07



As a team, the Spartans girls placed second with 125.5 points.

Basis Flagstaff

800m Jasmine Hall - 1st - 2:32.50 Samantha Mullaney - 4th - 2:40.30

1,600m - Samantha Mullaney - 1st - 5:47.90

3,200m - Emily Mullaney - 2nd - 5:47.90

The Yeti finished fourth with a score of 58

Flagstaff

High jump - Cody Langdon - 3rd - 4-08

Long jump - Martha Korneliussen - 3rd - 4-07

The Eagles placed ninth with 26 points.

Boys

Coconino

100m - Bridger French - 2nd - 12.01

200m Cole Hagaman - 1st - 23.47 Trey Vickers - 5th - 25.34

800m Nicholas Wolfe - 1st - 2:02.80 Clayton Rhoton - 2nd - 2:03.30



110m hurdles - Cole Hagaman - 2nd - 16.21

4x100 relay - Cole Hagaman, Prayer Young-Blackgoat, Bridger French, Michael Chukwumezie - 2nd - 45.15

4x800 relay - Laine Davis, Gage Palmateer, Clayton Rhoton, Nicholas Wolfe - 1st - 8:30.30

Pole Vault Cole Hagaman - 1st - 14-00 Joshua Nicol - 2nd - 10-01 Ryker Jirsa - 5th - 9-07

Triple jump - Dakota Hunter - 5th - 36-10.50

Discus - Noah Hauer - 3rd - 111-03

The Panthers placed second with 113.5 points

Basis Flagstaff

100m - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 11.70

800m - Macabe Wood - 5th - 2:21.20

3,200m - Benjamin Hutchinson - 3rd - 10:52.10

Long jump - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 17-08.75

Triple jump - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 41-05

The Yeti took fourth, scoring 58.

NPA

3,200m - Isaac Finney - 1st - 10:21.70

110m hurdles - Lukas Pico - 1st - 15.97

High jump Lukas Pico - 2nd - 36-00 Isaac Finney - 3rd - 35-08



The Spartans took fifth with a score of 61.

Flagstaff

200m - Ethan Gappa - 4th - 25.23

400m - Isaiah Zanone - 4th - 55.19

1,600m - Miles Borling - 5th - 5:14.90

High jump Tyler Troxler - 4th - 5-08 Orion Kypta-Keith - 5th - 5-06

Pole vault - Colt McCallie - 3rd - 10-01

The Eagles scored 40.5, placing No. 7.