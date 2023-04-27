The Flagstaff boys tennis team extended its season Wednesday with a 6-3 win over ALA-Gilbert North in the first round of the Division II state championship tournament.

The No. 5-seeded Eagles (13-1, 6-0 Section Two) defeated ALA-Gilbert North for the second time this season, both coming by identical scores.

Senior Alejandro Acuna started the day strong for Flagstaff, winning 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot. His opponent, Edvin Hallgren, had forced him to win a tiebreaker in their last matchup, but Acuna won 4-6, 6-0, 10-7. Wednesday's victory came much easier, as Acuna got a few major breaks to start the match and run away with the victory.

Junior Camden Hagerman also earned a victory for Flagstaff, beating junior Jackson Fischer 6-2, 7-5 at the top singles spot.

Hagerman is ranked No. 4 for the individual championship bracket beginning Friday in Phoenix.

Senior Zachary Miller and freshman August Fahy also earned singles wins at the No. 3 and 5 spots to provide Flagstaff a 4-2 lead at the end of singles play.

Hagerman and Acuna won 8-3 at the top doubles flight, as Miller and junior Rowan Hawkins won 8-1 at the third position to close the day.

The Eagles will visit the fourth-seeded Paradise Valley Trojans Wednesday for the quarterfinals.

Baseball

Panthers 7, Sentinels 2

No. 20 Coconino pulled off an upset in the 4A Conference play-in game, cruising to a victory at No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep in Chandler Wednesday.

The Panthers (12-7, 6-6 Grand Canyon) earned a spot in the playoffs with the win. They scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings.

Senior Caden Talley pitched five innings, allowing just five hits while striking out nine batters. His team up 7-2 after the Sentinels scored a run in the sixth inning, senior Jacob Clouse closed the game in the seventh.

Panthers senior Quinn Mickelson finished solid day at the plate 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. His brother, junior Hayden Mickelson, went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and junior Ryker Patten also went 2 for 4 with a run.

Seeded 16th for the state tourney, the Panthers will play the No. 1 seed, Salpointe Catholic, in the first round Saturday in Tucson.

Tigers 10, Spartans 4

No. 22 Northland Prep ended its season in the 2A play-in Wednesday, falling at No. 11 Kingman.

The Spartans (8-7, 5-3 Central) were tied with the Tigers through five innings, but Kingman scored six in the bottom of the sixth inning to blow open the game and cruised to a victory from there.

Junior Jordan Donahue was the Spartans' most productive hitter, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Junior Sawyer Gesten hit a home run, going 1 for 4 with three RBIs. Junior Henry Troutman also went 2 for 2 with a run and a walk.

The Spartans rebounded well from a 5-14 mark the season prior.