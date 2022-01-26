LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles boys soccer draws at home

No. 28 Flagstaff boys soccer soccer battled and nearly pulled off an upset of No. 17 Lee Williams at home on Wednesday, but ended up drawing 3-3 in a Grand Canyon Region matchup.

The Eagles (2-5-3, 2-1-1 Grand Canyon) were looking for a win to boost their ranking and hopefully push into the top 24 in an attempt to reach a play-in game for the 4A Conference Playoffs -- with just three matches remaining in the regular season -- but could not finish ahead.

Flagstaff took an early lead, as defender Walter Murphy took a free kick that bounced off a Lee Williams defender for an own goal in the fifth minute.

In the 10th minute, Flagstaff midfielder Samuel Lytle got through the Volunteers' defense off a goal kick, and crossed the ball into the box. Forward Miguel Montelongo needed just one touch to score and take a 2-0 lead.

From that point, though, Lee Williams controlled the ball, using its size in the midfield to dictate pace and keep possession.

An attempt at a clear bounced high, and everybody on Flagstaff lost the ball in the bright sun as it bounced over several heads into the goal in the 19th minute. And in the 31st minute, the Volunteers drew a penalty, which midfielder Angel Larios converted to tie at 2-2 before halftime.

Flagstaff got another hot start in the second half. Just two minutes into the half, the Eagles had a shot on goal that bounced off the post. Senior defender Adam Bartrez, who pushed up the field for the opportunity, got the rebound and scored to go up 3-2.

Just eight minutes later, though, the Volunteers equalized with a head-in goal by defender Michael Googion off a corner in the 50th minute.

For nearly 27 more minutes, neither team had significant opportunities to clinch the match with a late goal. Flagstaff shot a ball just wide in the 77th minute, but could not convert.

Extra time was relatively uneventful. Lee Williams had one shot on goal in each of the two 10-minute periods, but neither truly appeared worthy of scoring. Flagstaff had a free kick with less than two minutes remaining, but the ball did not reach an Eagles foot and rolled out of play.

The teams drew after 20 minutes of extra time.

Flagstaff will attempt to win a Grand Canyon match when it visits No. 15 Bradshaw Mountain on Friday.

Girls soccer

Panthers 1, Bears 0

No. 15 Coconino defeated No. 24 Bradshaw Mountain Tuesday in Prescott Valley.

The Panthers (4-5, 1-3 Grand Canyon) snapped a two-match losing streak with the victory, and moved into the top 16 for a chance to make the 4A Conference state championship tournament.

Coconino will host No. 31 Mingus Union on Tuesday.

Eagles 2, Volunteers 1

No. 2 Flagstaff continued its winning ways Tuesday with a victory over Lee Williams at home.

The Eagles (10-0, 3-0 Grand Canyon) have allowed just two total goals in the past four games.

Flagstaff will host No. 24 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Panthers 53, Badgers 28

No. 15 Coconino snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday, defeating No. 44 Prescott on the road.

The Panthers (7-5, 6-2 Grand Canyon) allowed just 28 points, the least they have given up since a 53-23 win at Tempe on Nov. 30.

Coconino will visit No. 29 Thunderbird on Thursday.

Eagles 71, Thunderbirds 35

No. 5 Flagstaff won its 11th consecutive game Tuesday, defeating No. 36 Mohave at home.

The Eagles (11-1, 7-0 Grand Canyon) added to their lead in the region, led by sophomore Alyssa Harris's 16 points. Senior Gracelyn Nez chipped in 15 points.

Flagstaff will visit No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

Spartans 41, Falcons 19

No. 34 Northland Prep Academy snapped a five-game losing streak with a home victory over 38th-ranked North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

The Spartans (2-10, 2-4 Central) allowed just 19 points in the game, the least they have given up all season.

Northland Prep will host No. 32 Desert Heights Prep Academy on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Eagles 59, Thunderbirds 39

No. 16 Flagstaff won its second consecutive game Tuesday, defeating No. 42 Mohave on the road to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Eagles (8-5, 5-2 Grand Canyon) are 4-2 in their last six games.

Flagstaff will host No. 13 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

Spartans 60, Falcons 47

No. 27 Northland Prep won its fourth consecutive game Tuesday, defeating No. 46 North Pointe Prep at home.

The Spartans (7-5, 5-1 Central) will host No. 39 Desert Heights Prep Academy on Thursday in another region contest.

Wrestling

Panthers go 1-1

Coconino went .500 in a pair of matches at Saturday's Snowflake Multis tournament at Snowflake High School.

The Panthers defeated St. Johns, 65-18, and fell 42-34 to the hosting Lobos.

Defending state champion Cooper French won both of his individual matches.

The Panthers were set to host a meet Wednesday, with city rival Flagstaff in attendance among other schools.

