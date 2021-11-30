Local Roundup: Eagles boys basketball wins opener on the road

Led by a pair of seniors, the Flagstaff boys basketball team opened the regular season Monday with a road victory over ALA - Queen Creek, 51-47.

Max Fritsch and Nick Morrow each recorded 12 points in the win for the Eagles, who had recently gone 3-1 and won the consolation championship at the Panthers Hoops Classic in Surprise over the weekend. The visitors limited the Patriots to just 28% shooting from the field and forced 16 turnovers in the meeting of the 4A Conference programs.

Eagles senior Pete Stalker added 11 points, with five coming in the fourth quarter.

Flagstaff will take on 4A Desert Edge at home on Wednesday, starting a five-game homestand that has the school's Pepsi Holiday Tournament sandwiched between.

Saints 79, Panthers 65

Notre Dame defeated Coconino in a meeting of 4A teams in Scottsdale, moving to 2-0 in the regular-season standings as it soured the visitor's season opener.

The Saints, who had already played five games -- including four in a weekend tournament -- before hosting the Panthers, ran away with the game late.

Girls basketball

Sentinels 50, Eagles 46

Flagstaff gave an early scare to the two-time defending 4A champion in Chandler Monday but ultimately fell short to Seton Catholic to open the season.

“It was a learning experience, so hopefully we’ll learn and grow from it,” Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson said.

Flagstaff will host Grand Canyon Region foe Mingus Union on Friday for its home opener.

Saints 53, Panthers 37

Coconino fell at home to open the season, losing to Notre Dame Prep.

The Saints, who had played several high-level opponents in a weekend tournament -- including four 5A or 6A squads -- were more efficient in the Panthers’ gym offensively.

Coconino was set to travel to Tempe High School on Tuesday.

