LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles blanked in beach volleyball title match by Salpointe Catholic

Second-seeded Flagstaff reached its first Division II state tournament title match in team history, but was blanked in the finale Wednesday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek, losing 5-0 to top-seeded Salpointe Catholic.

“The girls came out and played their hearts out, and it didn’t go how we wanted but I’m still really proud of them,” Flagstaff coach Beth Haglin said. “They were disappointed because they’re competitive. But they also knew that they needed to be proud of what they accomplished. Second place, it stinks because we came to win, but it’s pretty darn good.”

The Lancers swept the Eagles in the lower pairings. Salpointe Catholic won handily at courts four and five, as Flagstaff seniors Ava Jenkins and Berlynn Fowler fell 21-11, 21-11 while playing the fives, and freshman Sophia Krassner and sophomore Gabi Sena fell 21-5, 21-17 at fours. The Lancers clinched a 3-0 lead and the state title with a 21-14, 21-13 win over seniors Alida Perry and Elise Galland in the No. 3 pairing.

Junior Haylee Gilleland and freshman Macie Moseng fell in straight sets in the No. 2 spot, and seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez lost in a tiebreaker at No. 1 to complete the sweep for Salpointe Catholic.

Flagstaff ended its season with a record of 15-1, going 4-0 in the Section Four standings to win it for the first time.

“This year was a lot of fun. I thoroughly enjoyed the season with this group of young ladies. They’re not only athletic, but they’re just awesome to be around and they’re good people,” Haglin said. "I'm really proud of them."

The top two pairs will continue their season in the D-II pairs state tournament beginning Monday in Queen Creek. Moseng and Gilleland will play Monday in the first round, while Nez and Bond are the No. 2 seed and earned a bye to play on Tuesday.

Boys tennis

Nighthawks 5, Eagles 3

No. 7-seeded Flagstaff ended its season with a home loss to 10th-seeded Ironwood Ridge in the first round of the D-II state tourney Wednesday.

The Eagles and Nighthawks split the six singles matches. Flagstaff sophomore Camden Hagerman won 6-2, 7-6 at the No. 1 flight. Sophomore Rowan Hawkins earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles, and junior Van Wiederholt added a 7-6, 6-2 win at court five.

The Nighthawks won at No. 1 and 2 doubles, clinching five points to advance.

Flagstaff finished the season with an overall record of 13-2 (7-0 Section Two). The Eagles will likely bring back their entire team in 2023.

Hagerman and junior Alejandro Acuna will continue their season in the singles state tournament on Friday in Phoenix. Hawkins and junior Zachary Miller will play in the doubles competition.

Softball

Eagles 10, Prospectors 0

Tenth-seeded Flagstaff kept its season alive with a five-inning win over No. 23-seeded Apache Junction at home on Wednesday in the 4A Conference play-in game.

Sophomore Gianna Baca pitched a complete game, giving up no walks and allowing just two hits.

The Eagles poured on seven runs in the fourth inning -- including a two-run double from junior Danica Wilson -- to secure the 10 they needed to win via mercy rule.

Junior Reese Elliott went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs.

The Eagles (12-6, 7-5 Grand Canyon) will play at seventh-seeded Mingus Union on Saturday in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Marauders and Eagles, Grand Canyon Region rivals, split their regular-season series in late March.

Panthers named fifth seed

Coconino will play at home in the first round of the 4A state tournament, hosting 12th-seeded Pueblo on Saturday.

The Panthers (15-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) won the Grand Canyon Region this season.

