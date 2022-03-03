LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles beach volleyball sweeps Scottsdale Prep in home opener

Flagstaff beach volleyball won its second consecutive match to start the season, sweeping Scottsdale Prep at the Flagstaff Athletic Club-East on Wednesday to take down its home opener.

The Eagles were led by a dominant showing from seniors Gracelyn Nez -- quick to return to sports off her run with the girls basketball team to the 4A Conference state title game -- and Bridget Bond at No. 1 by a score of 21-7, 21-7.

Freshman Macie Moseng and junior Haylee Gilleland won, 21-9, 21-11 at No. 2 in the meeting of the two Division II programs.

Senior Berlynn Fowler and freshman Sophia Krassner had the closest match of the day at No. 3, but came away victorious in two games with a score of 22-20, 21-19.

Sophomore pair Gabi Sena and Olivia Jordan won 21-11, 21-19 at No. 4.

No. 5 came with ease for the Eagles to complete the sweep, as sophomore Stella Steffensen and junior Anbey Carlson won on a Scottsdale Prep forfeit.

Flagstaff will play its first section game of the season Monday at Mohave.

Soccer rule changes

The National Federation of State High School Associations recently ruled that hair adornments, including beads, may be worn by high school soccer players beginning in the fall, provided they are secured in a bun and do not present a safety hazard to the player, teammates or opponents.

The ruling was made, the NFHS said, in order to be more inclusive to all athletes.

“The Soccer Rules Committee wants to support diversity and ensure that all competitors are welcomed in the sport of soccer while maintaining safety in the sport,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee. “The committee felt it was important to create rules language that supported diversity of hair trends while minimizing the risk of injury to the athlete, teammates and opponents.”

