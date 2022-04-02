LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles beach volleyball sweeps Northwest Christian

The No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball team pushed its season-opening win streak to seven matches Thursday, defeating the No. 7 Northwest Christian Crusaders, 5-0, at home.

The Eagles dropped just a total of two sets in the match. Senior Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond picked up the most dominant victory, winning 21-3, 21-12 at the No. 1 pairing. The Eagles have picked up 5-0 sweeps in four of their seven wins.

Flagstaff (7-0, 1-0 Section IV) will host River Valley on Monday.

Trojans 5, Panthers 0

No. 20 Coconino fell in a 5-0 sweep to No. 2 Valley Christian in Chandler on Thursday.

The Panthers (3-4, 1-0 Section IV) are still undefeated in section play, despite the losing record. They were set to host Payson on Friday.

Baseball

Bears 11, Panthers 10

No. 18 Coconino fell in an extra-innings walk-off at No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

Down 10-7 in the seventh inning, the Panthers scored three runs to tie the game. But, after three extra innings, the Bears drove in a run to finish with a win in the 10th.

Senior Cole Gillespie led the way offensively for Coconino, going 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run. He also drew four walks and scored two runs.

The Panthers (6-4, 3-2 Grand Canyon) will host Bradshaw Mountain in a rematch on Saturday.

Marauders 13, Eagles 2

No. 23 Flagstaff fell in six innings via mercy rule against No. 21 Mingus Union on Thursday at home.

The Marauders, up 8-2 in the sixth inning, poured on five runs and kept Flagstaff scoreless in the bottom of the frame to win early.

Senior Tristen Figueroa provided a bright spot for the Eagles, going 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a walk.

The Eagles (3-5, 0-4 Grand Canyon) will host Greenway on Saturday.

Griffins 12, Spartans 2

No. 38 Northland Prep fell in five innings at No. 5 Glendale Prep on Thursday.

The Griffins ran ahead early, taking a 10-2 lead in the first four innings. They tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth frame to win via mercy rule.

Junior Dylan Moneypenny went 1 for 1 at the plate with an RBI double and a walk, providing a bright spot for the Spartans.

Northland Prep (1-7, 1-3 Central) will visit Tuba City on Monday.

Softball

Marauders 10, Eagles 8

No. 9 Flagstaff showed some promise but ultimately fell in the second game of a back-to-back at No. 7 Mingus Union on Thursday.

The Eagles (5-4, 1-3 Grand Canyon) snapped a two-game win streak that put them over .500. They will visit Lee Williams on Monday.

Girls tennis

Yeti 9, Spartans 0

No. 6 Basis Flagstaff swept unranked Northland Prep at the Continental Country Club Thursday, beating the Spartans for the second time this season.

Senior Aeliana Ricci won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, continuing to play great tennis for the undefeated Yeti.

The Yeti (5-0, 5-0 Section VI) will host Kingman on Tuesday. The Spartans (1-3, 1-3 Section VI) will host Page on Thursday.

Saints 9, Panthers 0

No. 69 Coconino fell in its seventh consecutive match Thursday at No. 2 Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale.

The Panthers (0-7, 0-4 Section II) was set to host Prescott on Friday.

