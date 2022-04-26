LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles beach volleyball defeats Valley Christian, reaches state title match

The No. 2-seeded Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball team reached its first Division II state tournament title match in program history with a 4-1 win over No. 3 Valley Christian in the semifinals on Monday in Queen Creek.

The Eagles won in each of the first four slots, securing the team victory quickly.

Senior Berlynn Fowler and Ava Jenkins won 21-18, 21-12 at while playing as fives, and seniors Alida Perry and Elise Galland claimed a 21-12, 21-13 victory at threes.

Freshman Sophia Krassner and sophomore Gabi Sena won at court four, 21-11, 17-21, 15-5. Freshman Macie Moseng and junior Haylee Gilleland dropped their first set, 17-21, at No. 2. But they dominated in the second set, 21-8, and won the tiebreaker 15-11.

Seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez fell 21-13, 21-18 at the No. 1 slot, losing to Valley Christian juniors Kate Phillips and Korah Nordin, who will be the top-seeded duo at the pairs state championship tourney set to start next week.

The Eagles continued their undefeated season with the win and now boast a 15-0 record. They will face the No. 1-seeded Salpointe Catholic Lancers, who are also undefeated, in the Wednesday title match at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

Pairs seedings

Nez and Bond earned the second seed in the D-II state tourney.

The seniors have a bye through the first round and will play their first match on Tuesday at Casteel High School.

Moseng and Gilleland also reached the pairs tournament, but are unseeded. The underclassman duo will face junior Madison Navarrete and sophomore Kylie Strang from Canyon del Oro in the opening round on Monday.

Coconino senior Elyce Palmer and junior Hope Williamson, the Panthers' No. 1 pair, reached the tournament's first round, too. They will face Trivium Prep seniors Bella Flickinger and Maddy Hirth on Monday.

Softball

Eagles 6, Panthers 2

No. 10 Flagstaff solidified a home game in the 4A Conference play-in round with a win over fifth-ranked Coconino on Monday.

The Eagles scored all six runs in the first three innings, giving up just two runs in the fifth.

Junior Reese Elliott led the way offensively, going 1 for 3 with five RBIs and a home run. Sophomore Gianna Baca pitched all seven innings, giving up no walks and just four hits.

The Eagles (12-6, 7-5 Grand Canyon Region) will host No. 23 Apache Junction in the play-in round on Wednesday.

The Panthers (15-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) were ranked high enough to avoid the play-in round, and will learn their seed and opponent in the first round of the playoffs following the results of the play-in round.

Baseball

No. 13 Coconino will host No. 20 Flagstaff in the 4A play-in round for a Wednesday game.

The Panthers (12-6, 9-3 Grand Canyon) defeated the Eagles (10-8, 5-7 Grand Canyon) in both of their matchups this season, including a 4-3 victory at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 19.

Flagstaff pushed its record over .500 with a pair of victories against 38th-ranked Mohave on Saturday.

The winner of Wednesday's game will receive a bid into the first round of the 4A Conference state tourney beginning Saturday.

Track and field

Panthers in Prescott Valley

Coconino competed in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational on Saturday at Bradshaw Mountain High School. The Panthers had several solid finishers in both the boys and girls competitions.

Girls top 10 results:

100m - Bailey McGraw - 8th - 14.31

200m - Bailey McGraw - 5th - 29.01

400m - Kylee Smith - 3rd - 1:06.80; Gwen Meier - 8th - 1:13.31; Ryanna Begay - 10th - 1:15.35

800m - Mary McGinlay - 7th - 2:32.80; Zofia Sawisky - 10th - 2:48.49

1600m - Zofia Sawisky - 7th - 6:03.46; Shaylynn Billy - 9th - 6:30.68

3200m - Zoe Sather - 3rd - 12:40.24; Addison Stenman - 6th - 13:21.59; Breanna Harley - 8th - 15:23.65

100m hurdles - Kailynn Coochyamptewa - 7th - 21.60; Jessica Brockman - 10th - 23.10

300m hurdles - Emma Jones - 5th - 59.14; Kaylinn Coochyamptewa - 6th - 1:02.72

Shot put - Darkenya Gencarelle - 2nd - 30-05

Discus - Liahna Hale - 8th - 67-06

Javelin - Lorelei Tessmer - 7th - 67-10

High jump - Sara McCabe - 3rd - 4-07

Pole vault - Addyson Palmer - T-6th - 6-05; Emma Jones - T-6th - 6-05.

Long jump - Sara McCabe - 5th - 13-07; Faith Finney - 8th - 12-05

Triple jump - Malia Brown - 5th - 26-11.50; Tia Namingha - 8th - 21-11

Boys top 10 results:

200m - Cole Hagaman - 7th - 23.94; Colter Cardon - 9th - 24.18

800m - Ryan Quintero - 5th - 2:10.86; Gage Palmateer - 10th - 2:16.88

3200m - Nicholas Wolfe - 4th - 10:33.25; Clayton Rhoton - 11:08.85

300m hurdles - Jakin Harris - 6th - 47.81

Shot put - Russell Thom - 8th - 36-01

High jump - Jonah Vedral - 2nd - 5-07

Pole vault - Mason Palmer - 2nd - 12-11; Cole Hagaman - 10-11

Long jump - Jonah Vedral - 10th - 16-10.25

Triple jump - Dakota Hunter - 4th - 36-02.25

