Flagstaff's fives survived a tiebreaker, and the Eagles beach volleyball team cruised past the Payson Longhorns for a 5-0 home win Monday.

Eagles freshman Bella Burcar and sophomore teammate Kylin Quotskuyva opened up the contest on the No. 5 court with a 21-15 victory, but Payson's fives won the second game 22-20 to force a deciding set. Flagstaff's duo won the third, 15-12, helping the Eagles secure a sweep after being blanked in the team's previous outing against D-II Valley Christian a week ago.

Division II Flagstaff (4-1) improved its Section Four record to 2-0.

Sophomore Macie Moseng and senior Haylee Gilleland earned the Eagles' most dominant victory, winning 21-11, 21-10 at the No. 1 spot. Sophie Krassner and senior Fallon Peters were close behind, winning 21-9, 21-15 at the second court.

The Eagles were set to visit Horizon Honors in Phoenix for a Tuesday match.

Softball

Panthers 16, Marauders 1

Coconino needed just four innings to win at Mingus Union Monday, emerging victorious in the first of a two-game Grand Canyon Region series against the Marauders.

The 4A Conference Panthers (5-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon) led from the beginning. They scored four runs in each of the four innings to win by mercy rule.

Sophomore Destiny Villas led the way offensively for the 18th-ranked Panthers, recording four RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases. Junior Alyssa Fockler went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, a double, two runs scored and a walk.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso pitched all four innings for the Panthers, striking out nine batters and giving up just three hits.

The Panthers will host the 36th-ranked Marauders for a Wednesday game at 4:30 p.m.

Eagles 14, Cobras 2

No. 15 Flagstaff won its fifth consecutive game Monday, defeating 4A Cactus, ranked 35th, in five innings in Glendale.

The 4A Eagles (8-1, 4-0 Grand Canyon) have defeated opponents by mercy rule in four of their last five wins.

Cactus took a brief lead, going ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. But Flagstaff responded by scoring three in the top of the second and led the rest of the way.

Nine players recorded at least one hit for the Eagles, led by sophomore Abby Schmitz going 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs, three runs scored and a steal. Reese Elliott connected for a triple, and Flagstaff finished the game with four extra-base hits total.

Flagstaff is slated to resume region play with a 4 p.m. home contest against Lee Williams Wednesday.

Baseball

Eagles 7, Cobras 2

Third-ranked 4A Flagstaff pushed its record to 8-0 (4-0 Grand Canyon) with a win at 4A Cactus in Glendale Monday.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and never gave it up. They continued to pile a few more runs on later, including three in the final frame to put the game away.

Eagles freshman pitcher Will Carpenter threw a complete game, striking out six batters and allowing just five hits and one earned run. Offensively, sophomore Logan Weidinger went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Flagstaff will visit Lee Williams for a Wednesday Grand Canyon Region ballgame.

Marauders 5, Panthers 4

No. 27 Coconino lost a close game at No. 28 Mingus Union Monday, dropping its region record to 1-3.

The Panthers are 5-4 overall.

The Marauders led 5-2 after four innings. The Panthers added runs in the fifth and sixth frame.

Junior Ryker Patten was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored for the Panthers, winners of just one of their last five regular-season games. Senior Quinn Mickelson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Coconino will host Mingus Union Wednesday at 4 p.m. looking to avoid the series sweep.

Girls tennis

Spartans 9, Bulldogs 0

D-II Northland Prep won its second consecutive match Monday, defeating Kingman on the road.

The 17th-ranked Spartans (3-2, 3-2 Section Six) saw juniors Jennifer Delaney and Helena Gaviglio win at the No. 2 doubles position with ease, dispatching their opponents 8-2.

Five of the six singles matches were won in just two sets, with Gaviglio winning 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot. Sophomore Charlotte Shay also dropped just one game, earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 6.

Sophomore Amelia Raab also dominated, winning 6-0, 6-3 at the third slot.

The Spartans will host the Bulldogs Thursday for a 3 p.m. match at Continental Country Club.