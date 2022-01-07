LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles basketball falls to Deer Valley

Flagstaff boys basketball fell in its first matchup of 2022, as Deer Valley played efficient defense toward the end of the game at Flagstaff High School on Wednesday on its way to a 56-34 victory.

The Eagles hung around with the Skyhawks early, and were down just two points at halftime. But Flagstaff scored just eight points in the second half, compared to Deer Valley's 28.

Flagstaff (4-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) will visit Prescott in a region matchup on Friday.

Rankings

The AIA announced its first basketball rankings of the winter season on Thursday.

Coconino (17) and Flagstaff (20) both earned spots in the top 24, which would be good enough to make the 4A Conference play-in round.

Northland Prep was ranked No. 30 in the initial 2A Conference placements, while Basis Flagstaff was ranked No. 15 in the 1A Conference.

Girls basketball

Rankings

The AIA announced the initial girls basketball rankings on Thursday.

Flagstaff (11) and Coconino (21) were both placed in the top 24 in the 4A Conference rankings.

Northland Prep checked in at No. 36 in the 2A Conference, while Basis Flagstaff was ranked No. 25 in the 1A Conference.

Girls soccer

Eagles 5, Titans 0

Flagstaff continued its winning streak to start the regular season, defeating Thunderbird in a one-sided shutout Wednesday.

With the win, Flagstaff has outscored its opponents 40-1 overall.

The Eagles (5-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will host Glendale on Monday.

Saints 5, Panthers 0

Coconino fell in its first game of 2022, losing on the road to undefeated Notre Dame Prep on Wednesday.

The Panthers (2-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will play their first region game at Mohave on Friday.

Boys soccer

Saints 3, Panthers 0

Coconino is still in search of its first win of the season, after it fell at home to Notre Dame Prep. Like its girls team, Notre Dame Prep has yet to lose a match this season (2-0-1).

The Panthers (0-6, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will wait two weeks before their next match, a road region contest at Lee Williams on Jan. 19.

