The No. 7-seeded Flagstaff baseball team bounced back from its first 4A Conference state championship tournament loss, defeating sixth-seeded Arizona College Prep, 12-9, in an elimination game Wednesday in Chandler.

The Eagles (18-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) lost a disappointing game, 13-2, at Saguaro two days prior but came back with a solid offensive effort to get past the Knights and advance in the losers bracket.

Tied 6-6 through five innings, the Eagles scored six runs in the top of the sixth to blow the game open.

Freshman Will Carpenter, junior Luke Hewes and senior Heath Lopez each hit home runs for Flagstaff. Carpenter went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Junior Silas Richmann went 1 for 2 with three runs and two walks.

The Eagles will face Saguaro, the No. 2 seed, for a Friday rematch at 4 p.m. in Scottsdale.

Boys tennis

Eagles 5, Trojans 1

Fifth-seeded Flagstaff advanced to the Division II state tournament semifinals with a dominant win over No. 4 Paradise Valley Wednesday in Phoenix.

The Eagles (14-1, 6-0 Section Two) played so well in singles, clinching five victories, that they didn't need to play doubles.

Senior Alejandro Acuna won 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 at the No. 2 singles position, and junior Rowan Hawkins scraped out a 6-4, 1-6, 11-9 victory at the fourth spot.

Junior Camden Hagerman, freshman August Fahy and junior Braden Jones rounded out the day with wins at the No. 1, 5 and 6 courts.

The Eagles will face top-seeded Estrella Foothills in the semifinals for a Friday contest at the Paseo Racquet Club in Glendale. The Wolves are the one team that's beaten the Eagles this year, coming away as the 5-4 victors in the season opener on March 7 in Goodyear.