The Flagstaff baseball team couldn't keep its undefeated streak going Tuesday, falling 10-5 to Prescott at home.

The No. 4 Eagles (12-1, 6-1 Grand Canyon) fell behind 8-2 after three innings and could never catch up. Flagstaff scored two more in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to four, but couldn't get closer than that.

Senior Heath Lopez was the Eagles' most efficient batter, going 3 for 4 from the plate with a pair of runs. Senior Nick Lopez hit a solo home run, going 1 for 3 overall with a walk.

Flagstaff will play a road rematch with Prescott Thursday.

Softball

Eagles 4, Badgers 2

Flagstaff came back late to steal a win at Prescott Tuesday and remain undefeated in region play.

The No. 13 Eagles (11-1, 7-0 Grand Canyon) trailed the majority of the game, and were down 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning.

Junior Olivia Lanssens tied the game at 2-2 with a run, and senior Danica Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. Senior Gracie Schmitz added an RBI single to increase the advantage. Schmitz went 2 for 4 on the day with a pair of RBIs.

Junior Gianna Baca was efficient on the mound late, keeping the Badgers scoreless in the final frame to win. She pitched all seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out 12 batters.

The Eagles will host Prescott again Thursday.

Panthers 16, Volunteers 0

No. 14 Coconino needed just four innings to dispatch Lee Williams at home Tuesday.

The Panthers (9-1, 5-1 Grand Canyon) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Junior Alyssa Fockler hit a two-run double to score the 15th and 16th runs to win by mercy rule. She went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Just as efficient was senior KodyLynn Watson, who also went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso pitched all four innings, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

The Panthers will visit Lee Williams in Kingman Thursday.

Beach volleyball

SDO Eagles 4, FHS Eagles 1

Division II No. 15 Flagstaff dropped a road match at Sandra Day O'Connor, the top team in Division I, in Phoenix Tuesday.

Flagstaff (6-4, 3-0 Section IV) started strong with a victory at the No. 5 spot. Freshmen Kylee Wilson and Peighton Killeen won 21-11, 21-12 to earn the Eagles' lone point. The other four pairs couldn't earn a set win against the top team in Arizona.

The Eagles were set to host Mohave Wednesday. A victory for Flagstaff would cement a first-place finish in the section.

Boys tennis

Eagles 8, Falcons 1

No. 6 Flagstaff won its eighth consecutive match Tuesday, defeating Cactus Shadows in Phoenix.

The Eagles (8-1, 3-0 Section II) earned wins at all three doubles positions, and five of the six singles spots. Junior Camden Hagerman won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot.

The only close match victory came from junior Braden Jones, who won 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 at the No. 6 position.

Flagstaff was set to visit Mingus Union Wednesday.

Yeti 7, Sand Devils 2

Basis Flagstaff pushed its record to 3-2 (3-2 Section VI) with a home victory over Page Tuesday.

The Yeti earned five straight-sets wins in singles. Seniors Ryan Crane and Evan Hofstetter both won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 and 4 positions, respectively.

Basis Flagstaff has not played enough matches to qualify for a ranking in Division III. It will host Kingman Tuesday to end the regular season.

Girls tennis

Yeti 9, Sand Devils 0

No. 2 Basis Flagstaff is still undefeated, having dispatched Page Tuesday in Flagstaff.

The Yeti (8-0, 8-0 Section VI) swept the Sand Devils with dominant wins in doubles and a few easy victories in singles.

Senior Jenna Crone won 6-1, 6-1 at the top singles spot.

The Yeti will visit Northland Prep Thursday.

Eagles 6, Spartans 3

The No. 16 Northland Prep Academy girls snapped a three-match win streak Tuesday, falling at home against Anthem Prep.

NPA (5-3, 5-3 Section VI) got its best performance from juniors Helena Gaviglio and Jennifer Delaney at the No. 2 doubles spot. The pair won 8-0. They have gone 4-0 as a doubles duo this season.

The Spartans will host Basis Flagstaff Thursday.

Falcons 7, Eagles 2

No. 12 Flagstaff's win streak ended at seven matches, as it lost to Cactus Shadows at home Tuesday.

The Eagles (7-2, 2-1 Section II) couldn't keep up the top spot in the section with the loss.

Cactus Shadows dominated the doubles, but the Eagles earned a pair of singles wins. Senior Jadyn Romero was Flagstaff's top performer, winning 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 6 spot.

Flagstaff was set to host Mingus Union in another section match Wednesday.