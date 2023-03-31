Heath Lopez, Will Carpenter and Jake Carpenter each had three RBIs, and the Flagstaff Eagles toppled Mingus Union, 17-7, on Thursday in Cottonwood to complete the series sweep of the Marauders.

Lopez tallied five total hits in the victory for the Conference 4A Eagles, who remained perfect in the regular-season standings at 7-0 with the road victory. The senior also stole a base.

Brody Johnson pitched four innings for the Eagles in the Grand Canyon Region contest, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He finished with three strikeouts under his belt and two walks issued. Brock Maier closed on the mound for Flagstaff, giving up three earned runs on three hits.

Flagstaff totaled 18 hits in the victory and improved its region record to 4-0.

The Eagles, ranked fifth in the 4A as of press time, are scheduled to take on 42nd-ranked 4A Cactus on the road Monday.

Softball

Eagles 15, Marauders 0, 5 innings

Flagstaff made quick work of Mingus Union Thursday in Cottonwood thanks in part to an eight-run third inning, completing the regular-season sweep of the Grand Canyon Region opponent in the process.

Gianna Baca hit two home runs for the Eagles, and teammates Danica Wilson and Hallie Watkins each added one in the win that pushed the Eagles to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the region standings.

Baca threw three innings, allowing just one hit and issuing no walks to go with three strikeouts. Cailee Culwell pitched two innings of no-hit ball in relief for Flagstaff, which didn't commit an error in the victory.

The Eagles, ranked 16th in the 4A and now on a four-game win streak, are slated to host the No. 31 Lee Williams Volunteers Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. ballgame.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Bulldogs 0

Four Flagstaff players posted bagels in singles play Thursday during an away match against 61st-ranked Barry Goldwater.

The Division II Eagles won a fourth straight match and posted their second sweep of an opponent so far this season, improving to 3-1 overall as they won their Section Two opener.

Rowan Hawkins, August Fahy, Braden Jones and Wyatt Smithson all blanked their competition, and the Eagles posted 8-0 wins in all doubles matches. Flagstaff's No. 1, Camden Hagerman, won 6-0, 6-1, and Zachary Miller, playing at court two, came away with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Flagstaff is set to host 10th-ranked Shadow Mountain for a D-II contest at 3:30 p.m. on the Thorpe Park courts Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Eagles 9, Bulldogs 0

D-II Flagstaff dominated Barry Goldwater at home Thursday, winning a fourth straight match and tallying a second straight sweep of a team.

Eagles freshman Annika Didovic finished her day with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 singles spot, and Flagstaff's No. 2, Ilianna Muscarella, followed suit. Kaitlyn Barr and Taitum Wentz posted sweeps for the Eagles at the third and fourth flights, respectively, helping 17th-ranked Flagstaff win its section opener.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 overall and kept the Bulldogs winless at 0-9.

Flagstaff is now on a three-match road stretch before returning home on Tuesday, April 11, to take on Cactus Shadows.